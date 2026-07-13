Surprise! Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby Opening Tonight at Downtown Disney
Don't be an idiot sandwich and check out the new restaurant!
Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant The Carnaby is opening tonight at the Disneyland Resort, bringing in the fun and flavors of the British Invasion!
What’s Happening:
- As Downtown Disney continues its massive West Side expansion near the Disneyland Hotel, one of the amazing new dining offerings is set to open tonight.
- Gordon Ramsay, known for his hit shows Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, will bring some of his British charm to the Golden State with Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby.
- The gastropub, which was announced back in August of 2024, is a collaboration between Chef Gordon Ramsay and the creators of Earl of Sandwich.
- It is located atop the new Earl of Sandwich and designed as a lively gathering spot for visitors and locals.
- The concept is inspired by 1960s London and Carnaby Street, featuring Brit pop style, bold interiors, and “British Invasion” music.
- Guests can enjoy two outdoor terraces, a vibrant bar area, and signature booth seating.
- The menu will highlight classic British dishes such as beef Wellington, fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding.
- But the fun doesn’t stop there! Guests will also be able to indulge in classics, such as bangers and mash and cottage pie, and globally inspired fare, including branzino, chicken Milanese and a chickpea tikka masala.
- A wide selection of wines, beers, and creative cocktails will complement the food.
- Live music and themed entertainment on select nights will bring the space to life after dark, and will also be a prime location to enjoy the nightly fireworks at the Disneyland Resort.
- The Carnaby will be open nightly for dinner from 4:30PM to 10PM.
- Check out the full menu below!
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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