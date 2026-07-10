Streaming Tribute Concert Announced for Late Disneyland Piano Player Johnny Hodges

Longtime Disneyland regulars may remember a Coke Corner piano player named Johnny Hodges, who unfortunately passed away last week. In his memory, a protege of Hodges's named Jonny May has announced a streaming-only tribute concert in honor of his former teacher. More information below.

What's happening:

Johnny Hodges, a former piano player at Disneyland's Coke Corner, sadly passed away last week at the age of 82.

A streaming-only tribute concert has been announced by Hodges's protege Jonny May, another former Disneyland pianist.

May has also started a fundraiser to help support the Hodges family after Johnny's passing.

Hodges played piano at Disneyland for decades, and would continue to visit the park after his retirement, sometimes sitting back at the Coke Corner piano to play a tune.

The streaming tribute concert will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 11 at 12:00 Noon Central Time (10:00 AM Pacific Time) at the following YouTube link:

What they're saying: