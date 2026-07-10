Go Behind the Scenes of the Story for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission

Back in May, on the same day that Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opened in theaters, Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World debuted A New Mission aboard the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction on both coasts. And now Walt Disney Imagineering is taking us behind the scenes of that new version's story with a video shared to its social media accounts.

What's happening:

A new video from Walt Disney Imagineering goes behind the scenes of the story for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission at Disney Parks. You can watch it in its entirety below.

In the video, Senior Story Lead Riley talks about what it takes to write the script for an attraction overhaul like this, from story beats to dialogue to branching narratives.

The script for the entire attraction, including the pre-show and all variables, was 80 total pages in length.

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What they're saying:

Riley: "As a Senior Story Lead, it's my job to work on story from the very beginning of a project to the very end. I write the script, I write dialogue. We have a lot of story goals for Smugglers Run. Once we figured out what our main new mission was gonna be, and what those story beats were, we had to start writing all the dialogue, which is my job."

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