"Floating Mountains" Unboxing: Joe Rohde Shows Off Hardcover Copies of Upcoming Book

Plus, get a sneak peek at a few of the pages inside!

Legendary Imagineer Joe Rohde has shared a new unboxing video, showing off his copy of his new book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this year, Joe Rohde revealed to fans from around the world that he would be releasing his own book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible
  • And now, the Imagineer got his hands on a copy of the book and is ready to unbox it and share a preview of what fans can expect. 
  • Shared on Instagram, Rohde shares his excitement from his library unboxing the copy of the book shipped from National Geographic.
  • Using his Tibetan dagger to rip open the box, he shows off a few pages of the hardcover book. 
  • Take a look below!

About Floating Mountains:

  • In the new book, Joe Rohde is set to share an inspiring look on creativity drawn from his global adventures and career as a Walt Disney Imagineer and beyond.

  • According to the description of his new project, he will explore the origins of personal creativity and the power of collaborative, enterprising groups.
  • Highlighting creative collaboration and real-world exploration, Rohde reflects on leading major projects like Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as ventures into space tourism and international field expeditions.
  • He discusses managing design teams and working with corporate leaders to bring ambitious ideas to life.
  • The book examines the nature, nurture, and disciplined practice of collaboration.
  • Rohde emphasizes staying true to original ideas while embracing improvisation and unexpected discoveries.
  • Through stories of inspiration, risk, failure, and success, he blends humor, insight, and moments of real danger into the amazing accomplishments he has made throughout his life.
  • Floating Mountains, which is being published by National Geographic, is set to release on September 8th, 2026, with the hardcover novel coming in at $35.
  • You can preorder the book now on Amazon.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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