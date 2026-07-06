"Floating Mountains" Unboxing: Joe Rohde Shows Off Hardcover Copies of Upcoming Book

Plus, get a sneak peek at a few of the pages inside!

Legendary Imagineer Joe Rohde has shared a new unboxing video, showing off his copy of his new book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Joe Rohde revealed to fans from around the world that he would be releasing his own book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.

And now, the Imagineer got his hands on a copy of the book and is ready to unbox it and share a preview of what fans can expect.

Shared on Instagram, Rohde shares his excitement from his library unboxing the copy of the book shipped from National Geographic.

Using his Tibetan dagger to rip open the box, he shows off a few pages of the hardcover book.

Take a look below!

About Floating Mountains:

In the new book, Joe Rohde is set to share an inspiring look on creativity drawn from his global adventures and career as a Walt Disney Imagineer and beyond.

According to the description of his new project, he will explore the origins of personal creativity and the power of collaborative, enterprising groups.

Highlighting creative collaboration and real-world exploration, Rohde reflects on leading major projects like Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as ventures into space tourism and international field expeditions.

He discusses managing design teams and working with corporate leaders to bring ambitious ideas to life.

The book examines the nature, nurture, and disciplined practice of collaboration.

Rohde emphasizes staying true to original ideas while embracing improvisation and unexpected discoveries.

Through stories of inspiration, risk, failure, and success, he blends humor, insight, and moments of real danger into the amazing accomplishments he has made throughout his life.

Floating Mountains, which is being published by National Geographic, is set to release on September 8th, 2026, with the hardcover novel coming in at $35.

You can preorder the book now on Amazon.

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