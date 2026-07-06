"Floating Mountains" Unboxing: Joe Rohde Shows Off Hardcover Copies of Upcoming Book
Plus, get a sneak peek at a few of the pages inside!
Legendary Imagineer Joe Rohde has shared a new unboxing video, showing off his copy of his new book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Joe Rohde revealed to fans from around the world that he would be releasing his own book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.
- And now, the Imagineer got his hands on a copy of the book and is ready to unbox it and share a preview of what fans can expect.
- Shared on Instagram, Rohde shares his excitement from his library unboxing the copy of the book shipped from National Geographic.
- Using his Tibetan dagger to rip open the box, he shows off a few pages of the hardcover book.
- Take a look below!
About Floating Mountains:
- In the new book, Joe Rohde is set to share an inspiring look on creativity drawn from his global adventures and career as a Walt Disney Imagineer and beyond.
- According to the description of his new project, he will explore the origins of personal creativity and the power of collaborative, enterprising groups.
- Highlighting creative collaboration and real-world exploration, Rohde reflects on leading major projects like Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as ventures into space tourism and international field expeditions.
- He discusses managing design teams and working with corporate leaders to bring ambitious ideas to life.
- The book examines the nature, nurture, and disciplined practice of collaboration.
- Rohde emphasizes staying true to original ideas while embracing improvisation and unexpected discoveries.
- Through stories of inspiration, risk, failure, and success, he blends humor, insight, and moments of real danger into the amazing accomplishments he has made throughout his life.
- Floating Mountains, which is being published by National Geographic, is set to release on September 8th, 2026, with the hardcover novel coming in at $35.
- You can preorder the book now on Amazon.
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