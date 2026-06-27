Aquatic Animatronics: Exploring the Latest Innovations at Imagineering

Plus, check out a look at their freshly debuted Pirate animatronic.

Bloomberg recently toured Walt Disney Imagineering's research and development facilities, where imagineers showcased the next generation of Disney robotics and immersive theme park technology.

What’s Happening:

While Walt Disney Imagineering has tons of amazing high-tech experiences available for guests around the world, inside Walt Disney Imagineerings Research and Development office lies endless possibilities for the future of the parks.

Bloomberg took a step behind the scenes of WDI’s R&D department, sharing some of the secrets that lie behind the walls.

While Disney has always led the audio-animatronic game, WDI is looking at new ways characters and experiences can come to life, and right now, the focus is on aquatics!

Currently, Disney Imagineering is developing a robotic manta ray that can transform into Gramma Tala from Moana for a lagoon show at a Disney park.

The manta ray is about six feet long, car-sized in prototype form, and could later be adapted for other franchises such as Star Wars.

Disney plans to add a fleet of robotic dolphins that can swim together and perform synchronized storytelling in lagoon shows.

These projects are part of Disney’s $60 billion, 10-year investment in its parks and resorts.

The aquatic robots use hydrofoil, jet pump propulsion, GPS, and onboard sensors to move realistically while being supervised by human operators.

Beyond the water, Disney is also developing Star Wars-themed food carts with hovering droid robots that interact with guests based on their food orders.

Over at Disneyland, a new projection-based animatronic has debuted in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The technology creates more expressive, lifelike character faces using real-time projection mapping and optical tracking.

For many Disney fans, this is an interesting re-pivot, as the company just replaced all of the projected animatronics in Frozen Ever After with fully articulated faces.

The new projection system is expected to play a major role in the future Disney Abu Dhabi park.

Disney Abu Dhabi is expected to be Disney’s most technologically advanced theme park when it opens.

Disney has expanded its use of free-roaming robots, including BDX droids, H.E.R.B.I.E., Olaf, and advanced animatronics on attractions like Millennium Falcon: Rise of the Resistance.

The company recently introduced an animatronic Walt Disney at Disneyland, with a version coming to Walt Disney World next year.

Disney says its robotics investments are designed to create more immersive storytelling experiences rather than simply keeping pace with industry trends.

CEO Josh D’Amaro, formerly head of Disney Parks, is leading the company’s push toward advanced robotics and interactive attractions.

The Star Wars food cart was developed with filmmaker Jon Favreau’s team, will be showcased at D23, and could debut at Disneyland later this year.

It’s always exciting to see what’s on the horizon for the parks!

Is the New Pirates Animatronic a Hit or a Miss?:

Disneyland’s new Pirates of the Caribbean animatronic adds some new magic to the attraction’s cavern scenes.

Previously, the area only featured long-dead skeleton pirates, as guests experienced the fate of the characters you encounter later in the ride.

While it's always fun to see an attraction plussed, many fans have found the addition to be unnecessary all the way to blasphemous.

Check it out below and see what you think!

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