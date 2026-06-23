Go Behind the Scenes of Walt Disney World's Toy Story Land with New Video from Walt Disney Imagineering

Hey howdy hey! It's always fun to learn about Imagineering.

With Toy Story 5 racking up big numbers at the box office, Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Imagineering have chosen to highlight Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios in a new episode of the behind-the-scenes web series WED Walks. Check it out below!

What's happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new video via its official YouTube channel, going behind the scenes of how the graphics and sets for Toy Story Land were designed for the Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World.

The video is part of the WED Walks series and hosted by Toy Story Land's Principal Production Designer Jillian Rothman and Creative Director Alexis Cummins, as they walk through the area at Disney's Hollywood Studios showing off their work and telling some insider stories.

You can watch the video in its entirety below.

Watch Designing Toy Story Land Graphics and Sets: Behind‑the‑Scenes with Imagineers Who Built It:

More Walt Disney World News: