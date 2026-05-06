Photos: Toy Story Land Galaxy's Edge Entrance Sign Returns After Nearly Year-Long Absence
There's a sign in my boot!
After its removal for a new snack stand, the Galaxy’s Edge entrance into Toy Story Land’s sign has finally returned!
What’s Happening:
- If the giant tinker toys, Buzz Lightyear statue, and familiar area music didn’t give it away, guests entering Toy Story Land through Galaxy’s Edge will, once again, be welcomed by the Toy Story Land sign.
- The signage, which appears to be made out of building blocks and a yoyo, was removed from Disney’s Hollywood Studios to make way for the new Popcorn & Snacks stand that opened back in January.
- Well, three and a half months later, the sign has finally returned, but this time, it’s across the street.
- It’s great to see that the sign has returned, as it's a really nice piece of theming and absolutely helps the transition in between the two entirely different lands.
- And now you can check it out with some delicious Pizza Planet Spring Rolls!
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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