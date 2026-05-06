Photos: Toy Story Land Galaxy's Edge Entrance Sign Returns After Nearly Year-Long Absence

There's a sign in my boot!
by , (Photography) |
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After its removal for a new snack stand, the Galaxy’s Edge entrance into Toy Story Land’s sign has finally returned!

What’s Happening:

  • If the giant tinker toys, Buzz Lightyear statue, and familiar area music didn’t give it away, guests entering Toy Story Land through Galaxy’s Edge will, once again, be welcomed by the Toy Story Land sign. 
  • The signage, which appears to be made out of building blocks and a yoyo, was removed from Disney’s Hollywood Studios to make way for the new Popcorn & Snacks stand that opened back in January. 
  • Well, three and a half months later, the sign has finally returned, but this time, it’s across the street. 

  • It’s great to see that the sign has returned, as it's a really nice piece of theming and absolutely helps the transition in between the two entirely different lands. 
  • And now you can check it out with some delicious Pizza Planet Spring Rolls!

@laughing_place

#ToyStory Land new food! Trying the new Pizza Planet Spring Roll at Popcorn & Snacks. #DisneysHollywoodStudios #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyParks #Disney

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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