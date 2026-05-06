Meet the Cast Members Behind Disney’s Viral Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich
Disney cast members Kellie Matthews and Joe Vella turned childhood nostalgia into a fan-favorite treat at Animal Kingdom.
Most Disney treats are undeniably delicious, but some gain a cult following. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, one new dessert has already crossed into viral legend territory.
What’s Happening:
- If you’ve spent any time scrolling Disney foodie content lately, chances are you’ve seen the now-viral Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But behind the buzzworthy dessert is a story rooted in memory, collaboration, and a little bit of Disney magic.
- The fan-favorite treat was brought to life by Pastry Chef Kellie Matthews and Pastry Cook Joe Vella, whose professional journeys have been intertwined for years.
- Their story dates back to 2018 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where Vella began his Disney career as a cook while Matthews worked as an Assistant Sous Chef.
- Nearly a decade later, the duo reunited at Animal Kingdom for a full-circle creative collaboration that would result in one of the park’s most talked-about desserts.
- For Matthews, who is celebrating 10 years as a Disney cast member, the inspiration for the ice cream sandwich came from a deeply personal place. When tasked with developing a new dessert concept, she turned to childhood memories, her go-to creative source.
- Cookie dough, a longtime favorite, became the foundation. From there, she drew inspiration from the nostalgic experience of chasing down a 1940s-style ice cream truck, complete with rectangular treats wrapped in parchment paper.
- But translating that vision into a product that could be served to thousands of guests each day presented a new challenge. That’s where Vella’s expertise came into play. From managing melting points to ensuring smooth transportation from kitchen to stand, the logistics of producing the treat at scale required precision and innovation.
- After countless adjustments and testing, the pair finally landed on the perfect version. The first bite confirmed it.
- Matthews celebrated with excitement, quickly joined by fellow pastry chefs eager to try the creation. Vella immediately recognized its potential, predicting the now-accurate outcome: this dessert was destined to go viral.
- Since its debut, the Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich has captured the attention of guests and social media alike. For Matthews and Vella, the widespread response has been both surreal and deeply rewarding. Watching guests share their reactions, whether in person or online, has reinforced the impact of their work.
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