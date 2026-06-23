Photos: Inside Shanghai Disney Resort Exhibit at EPCOT Gets Minor Update for the Resort's 10th Anniversary
Believe it or not, this exhibit is also celebrating its 10th anniversary!
The Inside Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit at EPCOT's China Pavilion has received a small update as the distinctly Chinese Disney resort celebrates its 10th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- The House of the Whispering Willows, which has been home to an exhibit on the creation of Shanghai Disneyland since 2016, has gotten a slight update as said Disney resort marks its 10th anniversary.
- One display case features a few items from the "With You, It's Magic+" celebration, including a beautiful castle figurine, a cast member name tag, and a unique Mickey plush.
- The last time the exhibit got a major update was back in 2024, following the opening of the Zootopia themed land, with props, concept art, costumes and more.
- We have much more coverage from Shanghai Disneyland's 10th birthday, so be sure to check out our Shanghai Disney Resort tag for more!
- Whether you're looking to visit Walt Disney World or Shanghai Disney Resort, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Another new addition has come to Kilimanjaro Safaris in the form of a new Ankole Calf named Cinnamon.
- Signage has been installed for La Poutinerie, the new name for Refreshment Port at EPCOT's World Showcase.
- Popular activewear brand Vuori will soon be opening up a location at Disney Springs.
- A new character-filled Disney's Hollywood Studios Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World.
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