Vuori Athletic Wear Is Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Signage for the popular activewear brand has appeared at the former Shore storefront in Disney Springs.

Another athletic apparel brand is making its way to Disney Springs! Disney Springs has officially confirmed that Vuori will soon open a new location at Walt Disney World's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The announcement came via an Instagram Story posted by Disney Springs, which showed Vuori signage displayed in the windows of the former Shore storefront.

What’s Happening:

The reveal answers lingering questions about what would replace Shore, the coastal-inspired apparel retailer that permanently closed its Disney Springs location earlier this year. The store held a clearance sale before shutting its doors in early May, leaving a vacancy in the Town Center area of Disney Springs.

Now, it appears the space will soon be home to one of the country's fastest-growing activewear brands.

Known for its premium athletic apparel and lifestyle clothing, Vuori has built a loyal following with products that blend performance, comfort, and everyday style. The California-based company offers apparel for both men and women, including workout gear, joggers, shorts, outerwear, and athleisure essentials designed for everything from fitness activities to casual wear.

The addition of Vuori continues Disney Springs' strategy of bringing popular retail brands to the shopping district, joining a lineup that includes fashion, lifestyle, and athletic retailers from across the country. The brand's focus on wellness, outdoor activity, and versatile apparel aligns well with the growing demand for athleisure clothing among travelers and Disney guests alike.

While Disney Springs has not yet announced an official opening date, the appearance of storefront signage suggests progress is underway behind the scenes. Additional details regarding the store's debut are expected in the coming months.

For guests who enjoy shopping during their Walt Disney World vacations, the arrival of Vuori will provide another option for premium activewear and casual apparel at Disney Springs.

As construction and store preparations continue, Disney fans and Vuori enthusiasts alike will be watching closely for more updates on the retailer's highly anticipated opening.

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