Photos: Zootopia Display Joins Inside Shanghai Disney Resort Exhibit at EPCOT’s China Pavilion

The Inside Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit at EPCOT’s China pavilion has been updated to include a display on the new Zootopia land that recently opened at Shanghai Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- The House of the Whispering Willows, which has been home to an exhibit on the creation of Shanghai Disneyland since 2016, has received a new update focusing on the new Zootopia land.
- Alongside some images from Zootopia, guests can find some merchandise items available from within the land and a maquette of the ride vehicle for Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.
- A scale model of some of the buildings of Zootopia can also be found in the display.
- Maquettes of two of the larger than life mammals that can be found all around the city are on display.
- Jumbeaux’s Cafe Treats is where guests can go to get these delicious treats inspired by the Jumbo-pops seen in the film.
- Two cast member costumes for the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction are also on display.
- For more on the impressive new land at Shanghai Disneyland, check out our Zootopia tag for all our coverage.
