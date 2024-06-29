Photos: Zootopia Display Joins Inside Shanghai Disney Resort Exhibit at EPCOT’s China Pavilion

The Inside Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit at EPCOT’s China pavilion has been updated to include a display on the new Zootopia land that recently opened at Shanghai Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

The House of the Whispering Willows

Alongside some images from Zootopia, guests can find some merchandise items available from within the land and a maquette of the ride vehicle for Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

A scale model of some of the buildings of Zootopia can also be found in the display.

Maquettes of two of the larger than life mammals that can be found all around the city are on display.

Jumbeaux’s Cafe Treats is where guests can go to get these delicious treats inspired by the Jumbo-pops seen in the film.

Two cast member costumes for the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction are also on display.

For more on the impressive new land at Shanghai Disneyland, check out our Zootopia tag