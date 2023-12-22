Photos / Video – Full Ride-Through and Photo Tour of Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disneyland

The highlight of the new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland has to be the main attraction in the land, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit. Spoilers ahead as we take a photo and video tour of this brand-new attraction.

In Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, guests can "hop on" the all-terrain cruiser powered by a trackless ride system in an action-filled chase through Zootopia’s different districts. The attraction features the latest in Audio-Animatronics technology, reflecting a new generation of fully electric systems, to enhance the entire experience throughout, from guests entering the land, to “hopping on” a cruiser in hot pursuit.

The queue begins outside with a variety of fun posters, which include some fun Disney Parks easter eggs.

The first half of the queue takes place outside in this very colorful section of switchbacks.

A concert featuring the superstar Gazelle is taking place in Zootopia.

In addition to a Priority Access Entrance, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit also features a Single Rider line.

As we head into the interior queue, guests enter the Zootopia Police Department and are immediately greeted by an impressive animatronic of Officer Clawhauser.

Lots of fun details featuring some of your favorite characters can be found as you make your way through the hallways and offices of Zootopia PD.

Prior to boarding your ride vehicle, guests receive instruction from another animatronic, this time Chief Bogo.

A map of Zootopia awaits as we enter the boarding area, where guests board a trackless vehicle with two rows of four, similar to those on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Take a full 4K ride-through aboard Zootopia: Hot Pursuit below, with additional photos from the ride below that.

