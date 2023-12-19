Zootopia Features Disney Theme Park Easter Eggs

Two prominent easter eggs for Disney fans have popped up in Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia.

What’s Happening:

Two posters that are featured within the new Zootopia area of Shanghai Disneyland reference two fan favorite experiences from Disneyland Walt Disney World

One highlights a new 3-D production at their Jungle Vision Theater entitled “ Living with the Land EPCOT

Trader Lamb’s seems to be a lively spot in Zootopia according to the other easter egg, with live tiki music and hula lessons for their “Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki” nights. Trader Sam’s at Walt Disney World and Disneyland might want to add sheep to their accepted clientele.

Easter eggs left by Walt Disney Imagineering are always treat to spot and these new additions to Zootopia are no exception.

More Shanghai Disneyland News: