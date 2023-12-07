Sneak Peek of New Show Coming to the Windows of Zootopia Park Apartments at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort shared a video of the new show that will have its residents come to life in the windows of the Zootopia Park Apartments in the metropolis, interacting with each other.

What’s Happening:

Zootopia’s groundbreaking new show will have its residents come to life in the windows of Zootopia Park Apartments in the metropolis, leaning out the windows to chat and interact with each other, just like a real-life neighborhood.

This ambitious take on Disney storytelling is a living embodiment of the land.

They describe how this is a huge production that is unlike anything else they've ever done, with the show running all day long.

This will appeal to guests all over the world and of all ages.

The show also has the ability to change as seasons change and as special events come along.

Check out the video below where creatives from the project, including Resident Director Shanghai Disney Resort Xiaoqing Hu, Production Manager of Disney Live Entertainment Michelle Tritt, and Creative Director Jeff Conover, give a little sneak preview of what's to come.