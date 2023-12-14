What to Know If Planning On Visiting Shanghai Disneyland for the Opening of Zootopia

If you're planning on being at Shanghai Disneyland for the opening of Zootopia on December 20, here’s some information that you’ll want to know.

What's Happening:

Zootopia will officially open at Shanghai Disneyland on December 20.

Here are the official updates on the Shanghai Disneyland website.

“As we continue to manage maximum capacity for each area of our resort, and in anticipation of high demand to visit Zootopia during its opening period, please understand that admission to Zootopia or its new attraction “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit” may not be secured for every guest who enters Shanghai Disneyland.

However, guests will be able to encounter multiple new experiences with a Zootopia touch throughout the park, including decoration, entertainment, food & beverage and merchandise.

Also, please note that on December 20, Early Park Entry Pass for Shanghai Disneyland will not be available, including Diamond Annual Pass holders Early Park Entry Pass benefits.

Please also note that overnight queuing for entry to Shanghai Disneyland on December 20 and any day afterwards is not permitted. Guests are encouraged to plan their trip accordingly.

In the opening phase, we expect that pauses and brief downtimes may occur from time to time in the new attraction “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit”.

Downtimes may occur for a variety of reasons due to the complexity of the ride system and built-in safety features, based on industry requirements and best practices.

In the event of downtime, guests will be required to evacuate according to onsite cast members' instructions.

Operation of the attraction will be resumed after the completion of all necessary procedures.

We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our guests during this opening period.”