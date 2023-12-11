All The New Food And Beverage Debuting With The New Zootopia Land at Shanghai Disneyland

With the debut of the new Zootopia themed land at Shanghai Disneyland comes a wide selection of new snacks and goodies available to help immerse guests into the world of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

What’s Happening:

On Dec. 20, Zootopia will be opening at Shanghai Disney Resort. This new expansion will transport guests to a colorful and vibrant metropolis inspired by the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Guests will feel just like they’re in the movie with incredible landscapes, can’t-miss merchandise, a brand-new attraction, and, of course, plenty of treats to make them a well-versed resident of Zootopia

When this immersive land opens in just a few short weeks, the food gets in on the fun with several spots offering Zootopia- based fare.

based fare. At the brand new Jumbeaux’s Cafe and Zootopia Market, hungry guests will find a variety of treats that are (almost) too cute to eat. From the Ginger-Flavored Ice Cream Cone to the adorably delicious Lemming Marshmallow, and the classic Zootopia Pawpsicle, there’s no shortage of items sure to leave you hopping with joy (and flavor).

Jumbeaux‘s Cafe

Chocolate Marshmallow: Raspberry-flavored marshmallow

Chocolate Marshmallow & Mini Chocolate Bar (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café)

The Big Donut: Chocolate donut (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café, Sunnyside Market, and Ballet Café)

The Mini Big Donut: Chocolate donut (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café, Sunnyside Market, and Ballet Café)

Disney Zootopia Blueberry Pie: Handmade shortbread crust served with a sweet and sour blueberry sauce (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café, Sunnyside Market, and Ballet Café)

Blueberry Milkshake: Ice cream and blueberry sauce topped with a Clawhauser chocolate piece

Ginger-Flavored Ice Cream Sundae with Disney Zootopia Elephant Ice Cream Bowl: Ginger-flavored ice cream on soft-chocolate cake and topped with crunch cereal pieces

Judy’s Waffle with Ginger-Flavored Ice Cream

Ginger-Flavored Ice Cream Cone: Carrot-shaped cone with ginger-flavored ice cream topped with a Judy Hopps chocolate piece (Also available at Il Paperino)

Lemming Marshmallow (Also available at Cookie Ann Bakery Café, Sunnyside Market, and Ballet Café)

Frittata Sandwich: Soft frittata filled with potatoes, carrots, and mozzarella cheese cushioned between two carrot-shaped buns (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café)

Hot Chocolate with Judy Hopps Hot Beverage Cup (Also in January at available at kiosk locations and Il Paperino)

Hot Chocolate with Nick Wilde Hot Beverage Cup (Also available at kiosk locations and Il Paperino)

White Peach Waxberry-Flavored Sparkling Special Drink with Nick Souvenir Cup (Also available at all quick-service restaurants)

Zootopia Market

Disney Zootopia Pawpsicle: Hawthorn berry-flavored popsicle (Also available at Ballet Café, Sunnyside Market, and outdoor vending carts)

Disney Zootopia Pawpsicle with Disney Zootopia Pawpsicle Ice Mold (Also available at Ballet Café, Sunnyside Market, and outdoor vending carts)

Carrot-Shaped Lollipop (Also available at Cookie Ann Bakery Café, Sunnyside Market, and Ballet Café)

Disney Zootopia Pawpsicle Lollipop (Also available at Cookie Ann Bakery Café, Sunnyside Market, and Ballet Café)

Gazelle Cotton Candy

Disney Zootopia Police Officer Badge Chocolate Bar (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café, Ballet Café, Sunnyside Market, Mickey & Pals Market Café, Barbossa’s Bounty, and Pinocchio

Corn-Flavored Popcorn

Corn-Flavored Popcorn with Hopps Family Farm Popcorn Bucket (Also available at outdoor vending carts)

Hopps Family Farm Popcorn Bucket (Also available at outdoor vending carts)

Zootopia Bottle Cap and Clip (Also available throughout the resort)

Picnic Basket at Gardens of Imagination

Chocolate Marshmallow: Raspberry-flavored marshmallow

Chocolate Marshmallow & Mini Chocolate Bar (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café)

Judy’s Pineapple Cheesecake & Nick’s Lemon Cheesecake (Also available at Mickey & Pals Market Café, Barbossa’s Bounty, and Pinocchio Village Kitchen)

Frittata Sandwich: Soft frittata filled with potatoes, carrots, and mozzarella cheese cushioned between two carrot-shaped buns (Also available at CookieAnn Bakery Café)

Hot Chocolate with Judy Hopps Hot Beverage Cup (Also in January at available at kiosk locations and Il Paperino)

Hot Chocolate with Nick Wilde Hot Beverage Cup (Also available at kiosk locations and Il Paperino)

Available at Select Quick-Service Restaurants

Tuna and Vegetable with Steamed Rice with Judy Snack Box