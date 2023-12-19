Zootopia At Shanghai Disneyland Holds Opening Ceremony

It’s official: Zootopia is officially open for human guests to visit at Shanghai Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

The world’s first Zootopia-themed land celebrated its official opening with a ceremony of humans and animals alike.

An outdoor ceremony attended by CEO Bob Iger, Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo, and other leadership members from The Walt Disney Company and the city of Shanghai.

Of course, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde also joined the celebration, along with a surprise appearance by Duke Weaselton amidst a Josh D’Amaro presentation.

Zootopia’s opening marks the second major expansion of Shanghai Disneyland since the park’s opening in 2016. The immersive new land allows guests to enter the iconic city center from the film, become surrounded by the imaginative skyline, and experience a day in Zootopia.

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is the land’s major new draw, a trackless ride combining state-of-the-art animatronic and thrilling new animated sequences.

Zootopia remains the highest-grossing imported animated film of all-time in China.

remains the highest-grossing imported animated film of all-time in China. December 20th is the official opening date for all guests to experience Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort.

What They’re Saying:

“For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has been entertaining, thrilling, and inspiring audiences and fans through exceptional storytelling that transcends generations and geographies. Our popular Zootopia film continues to delight fans across the globe, especially in China, and we’re excited to give guests at Shanghai Disney Resort the chance to interact with the stories and characters they love in innovative new ways when they visit this spectacular new land.” – Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company

film continues to delight fans across the globe, especially in China, and we’re excited to give guests at Shanghai Disney Resort the chance to interact with the stories and characters they love in innovative new ways when they visit this spectacular new land.” – Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company “Storytelling is what we do best…and our Cast and Walt Disney Imagineers excel at bringing favorite stories to life in a way only Disney can. Zootopia is a place where the outside world falls away as you enter an immersive, story-driven environment brimming with rich detail and fun everywhere you look.” – Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences

“We thank all the creative, design, construction and development teams of this new project who have worked together for years to create this incredible new land. Thank you for the guidance and support from the government departments at all levels for the project’s development and operational preparations. The spirit of partnership is our most valuable asset developed since the signing of the Shanghai Disney Project more than ten years ago.” – Yang Jinsong, Chairman of Shanghai Shendi Group

More Shanghai Disneyland News: