Meet Russell and Dug From “Up” at Shanghai Disneyland

At Shanghai Disneyland, guests now have the opportunity to meet two new friends from Up.
What’s Happening:
- Starting yesterday, December 5, two new friends from Up have officially arrived at Shanghai Disneyland.
- Shanghai Disney Resort shared on their Instagram page the welcome ceremony for the adventurous Russell and loyal Dug.
- Guests now have the opportunity to meet them at Happy Circle in Adventure Isle.
About Up:
- Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness.
- But curmudgeonly Carl's worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com