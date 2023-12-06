Meet Russell and Dug From “Up” at Shanghai Disneyland

At Shanghai Disneyland, guests now have the opportunity to meet two new friends from Up.

What’s Happening:

Starting yesterday, December 5, two new friends from Up have officially arrived at Shanghai Disneyland.

Shanghai Disney Resort shared on their Instagram page the welcome ceremony for the adventurous Russell and loyal Dug.

Guests now have the opportunity to meet them at Happy Circle in Adventure Isle.

About Up:

Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness.

But curmudgeonly Carl's worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house.