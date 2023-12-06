Meet Russell and Dug From “Up” at Shanghai Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

At Shanghai Disneyland, guests now have the opportunity to meet two new friends from Up.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting yesterday, December 5, two new friends from Up have officially arrived at Shanghai Disneyland.
  • Shanghai Disney Resort shared on their Instagram page the welcome ceremony for the adventurous Russell and loyal Dug.
  • Guests now have the opportunity to meet them at Happy Circle in Adventure Isle.

About Up:

  • Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness.
  • But curmudgeonly Carl's worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy