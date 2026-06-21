Blockbuster Style: Disney's Hollywood Studios Character-Filled Spirit Jersey Arrives on Store Shelves

This is one of the best Spirit Jerseys we've seen in some time!

In a similar style to recent Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Spirit Jerseys, a new Disney's Hollywood Studios iteration is now available.

What's Happening:

  • Disney recently released EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Spirit Jerseys, where each letter represented an iconic element of the park.
  • Now, Disney's Hollywood Studios is the latest to follow suit, with a new Spirit Jersey retailing for $79.99.
  • Here's how each of the letters in "HOLLYWOOD" break down:
  • Flying over the L, you'll also see the Millennium Falcon blasting off into Hyperspace.

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