Blockbuster Style: Disney's Hollywood Studios Character-Filled Spirit Jersey Arrives on Store Shelves
This is one of the best Spirit Jerseys we've seen in some time!
In a similar style to recent Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Spirit Jerseys, a new Disney's Hollywood Studios iteration is now available.
What's Happening:
- Disney recently released EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Spirit Jerseys, where each letter represented an iconic element of the park.
- Now, Disney's Hollywood Studios is the latest to follow suit, with a new Spirit Jersey retailing for $79.99.
- Here's how each of the letters in "HOLLYWOOD" break down:
- H – The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- O – Slinky Dog Dash
- L – Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
- L – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Y – Fantasmic!
- W – Park Entrance
- O – Mickey and Chuuby
- O – Minnie
- D – Dinosaur Gertie
- Flying over the L, you'll also see the Millennium Falcon blasting off into Hyperspace.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Celebrate Toy Story 5 with the brand new Bullseye popcorn bucket, now available at Walt Disney World!
- Walt Disney World is getting ready to breathe some new life into Disney's BoardWalk with the addition of Hurly Burly – a new, yet historic seaside theatre.
- Basin, which currently has a location at Disney Springs and the Grand Floridian, will be opening up a new location at Disney's BoardWalk.
- Disney has shared concept art for The Wetlands – a sweeping outdoor recreation area including splash pads, a lazy river and more – part of the new Disney Lakeshore Lodge.
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