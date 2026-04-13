Photos: Retro-Inspired EPCOT Merchandise Celebrates Figment, Dreamfinder, and Classic 1982 Designs

A wave of nostalgia has landed at EPCOT, and it’s bringing fans straight back to 1982. A brand-new retro-inspired merchandise collection has debuted at the park, celebrating its original identity with bold graphics, vintage designs, and beloved characters that longtime Disney fans will instantly recognize.

The shirts in the collection feature a range of retro designs, including classic 1982 EPCOT iconography, and throwback Journey Into Imagination designs that pay homage to the park’s original vision of imagination and innovation. Along with this new collection of shirts, we found a brand new EPCOT Spirit Jersey that features the EPCOT logo on the front and the back is surrounded by characters, symbols, and visual nods to attractions and experiences found throughout the park. It’s a perfect blend of past and present, offering fans a way to celebrate EPCOT’s history while still feeling current. Let’s take a look at the collection:

EPCOT Center 1982 Shirt - $32.99

Dreamfinder 1983 Shirt - $32.99

Retro Figment Shirt - $32.99

Journey Into Imagination Shirt - $32.99

Figment & Mickey Mouse EPCOT Center Shirt - $32.99



EPCOT Spirit Jersey - $79.99

More EPCOT News: