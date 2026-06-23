Photos: La Poutinerie Signage Installed on Former Refreshment Port at EPCOT
Get a taste of Québécois tradition with authentic poutine offerings – opening July 1!
Signage has been installed for La Poutinerie, the new name for Refreshment Port at EPCOT's World Showcase.
What's Happening:
- Located in World Showcase just prior to reaching Canada, Refreshment Port has been selling poutine for a number of years now, but will fully lean into the offering when it reopens on July 1.
- Now sponsored by Air Canada, the quick service location is now sporting an updated color scheme and look, in addition to a brand-new menu.
- Air Canada logos found over the structure take us back to the good old days of the Eastern Airlines-sponsored If You Had Wings and Delta Dreamflight at the Magic Kingdom.
- La Poutinerie is "Ready for Taste Off" with some fun airport-inspired signage that wouldn't feel out of place over at Soarin'.
- The menu for La Poutinerie will, of course, include a number of poutine items, in addition to a variety of beverages.
- Additionally, Air Canada serves as the official Canadian airline of Walt Disney World, and are now offering several unique vacation offers.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Popular activewear brand Vuori will soon be opening up a location at Disney Springs.
- A new character-filled Disney's Hollywood Studios Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World.
- Celebrate Toy Story 5 with the brand new Bullseye popcorn bucket, now available at Walt Disney World!
- Walt Disney World is getting ready to breathe some new life into Disney's BoardWalk with the addition of Hurly Burly – a new, yet historic seaside theatre.
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