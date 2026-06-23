Photos: La Poutinerie Signage Installed on Former Refreshment Port at EPCOT

Get a taste of Québécois tradition with authentic poutine offerings – opening July 1!

Signage has been installed for La Poutinerie, the new name for Refreshment Port at EPCOT's World Showcase.

What's Happening:

  • Located in World Showcase just prior to reaching Canada, Refreshment Port has been selling poutine for a number of years now, but will fully lean into the offering when it reopens on July 1.
  • Now sponsored by Air Canada, the quick service location is now sporting an updated color scheme and look, in addition to a brand-new menu.
  • Air Canada logos found over the structure take us back to the good old days of the Eastern Airlines-sponsored If You Had Wings and Delta Dreamflight at the Magic Kingdom.

  • La Poutinerie is "Ready for Taste Off" with some fun airport-inspired signage that wouldn't feel out of place over at Soarin'.

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