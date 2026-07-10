Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Inside Look at Tech Behind Disney Adventure's Signature Show
WALL-E fans might need another video though
Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video revealing the tech behind a new device that is featured in a signature show aboard Disney Cruise Line's ship, the Disney Adventure.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering is shedding some light on how a unique part of the signature show of Disney Cruise Line's new Disney Adventure, Remember, operates.
- In the show, star of the 2008 Pixar Animation Studios classic, WALL-E, is heavily featured. Throughout, he rests atop what the Imagineers in the video call a WALL-E Wagon, though it has a more technical name - the Fully Autonomous Mobilator.
- In the new video, we learn how this Mobilator actually functions during the production, and how it safely maneuvers around the stage and the performers while the show is taking place. Especially since the Fully Autonomous Mobilator is Fully Autonomous - meaning it moves and operates independently without human control.
- There are three main focuses in how the tech operates showcased in the video: Lidar, Wheel Odometry, and a Downward Facing Camera that scans what essentially amount to QR codes placed on the stage. Once intended as a main driving mechanism, this system now is more of a backup according to the video.
- We also get a look at how the tech is powered, with no less than eight car batteries helping the whole thing function.
- Those looking to see how WALL-E actually operates during the show are left wanting.
- You can check out the full video from Walt Disney Imagineering below.
- Remember, unique to the Walt Disney Theater aboard the Disney Adventure, is said to be a heartfelt tale of love and longing. The show stars WALL-E and EVE from the Pixar Animation Studios hit film, WALL-E, along with a colorful supporting cast.
- After an unexpected reboot of EVE, WALL-E will call on heroes from Pixar’s Coco, and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, and other classic films to help restore his loved one through the power of music, hope and treasured memories.
- Remember is also joined by another Disney Cruise Line favorite performance, Seas the Adventure, as part of the entertainment lineup aboard the Disney Adventure in the Walt Disney Theatre.
- To book your voyage on the Disney Adventure or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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