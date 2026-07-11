Boo! New Halloween Shirts Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Traders

Halloween season begins on August 21st.

Spooky season kicks off at the Disneyland Resort next month, and fans can get a headstart on their fall fashion with new shirts at Star Traders. 

What’s Happening:

  • Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort is one of the best times to visit the Happiest Place on Earth!
  • With tons of festive decor, attraction overlays, limited-time entertainment, and more, there’s so many unique memories to be made during Fall. 
  • Well, Disneyland is getting a headstart on the celebration as a new line of Halloween t-shirts have arrived at Tomorrowland’s Star Traders!
  • With a new line of Adult and Youth tees, there is something for the whole family to enjoy!
  • Adult tees will run you $32.99 each, but drop down to $29.99 when you buy 2!
  • Youth tees also have the same deal, with individual shirts running for $24.99 each or $19.99 each when you purchase 2. 
  • Let’s take a look at the designs!

Adult

Youth

  • Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort runs from August 21 through October 31, 2026.
  • For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman