Boo! New Halloween Shirts Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Traders
Halloween season begins on August 21st.
Spooky season kicks off at the Disneyland Resort next month, and fans can get a headstart on their fall fashion with new shirts at Star Traders.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort is one of the best times to visit the Happiest Place on Earth!
- With tons of festive decor, attraction overlays, limited-time entertainment, and more, there’s so many unique memories to be made during Fall.
- Well, Disneyland is getting a headstart on the celebration as a new line of Halloween t-shirts have arrived at Tomorrowland’s Star Traders!
- With a new line of Adult and Youth tees, there is something for the whole family to enjoy!
- Adult tees will run you $32.99 each, but drop down to $29.99 when you buy 2!
- Youth tees also have the same deal, with individual shirts running for $24.99 each or $19.99 each when you purchase 2.
- Let’s take a look at the designs!
Adult
Youth
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort runs from August 21 through October 31, 2026.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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