Get a First Look Inside Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, Opening Soon at Downtown Disney

This brand-new restaurant will be located above the newly-opened Earl of Sandwich.

We're getting our first look inside the new restaurant coming to Downtown Disney, Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, which is set to open very soon.

What's Happening:

The Disneyland Resort is gearing up for the debut of the all-new Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby in Downtown Disney, which is located above the recently opened permanent location for Earl of Sandwich.

Disneyland has shared a first look at the interior of the restaurant, which will serve classic British fare, such as Chef Ramsay’s legendary beef Wellington and decadent sticky toffee pudding.

We previously got to see the exterior of The Carnaby when walls came down around it and Earl of Sandwich.

Stepping inside, you’ll be transported to London’s famous Carnaby Street at the height of the ‘60s cultural revolution. Plush interiors, bold British pop art, and the sounds of “British Invasion" rock bands set the scene for a groovy, glamorous escape.

Guests can soak in the sights from two stylish outdoor terraces, mingle at the lively bar, or settle into cozy signature booths, all while enjoying Gordon Ramsay’s world-renowned cuisine.

To complement the flavorful fare, the restaurant will offer an extensive wine and beer list, along with a creative selection of signature cocktails.

Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will keep the good times rolling after dark with live music on select evenings.

Themed performances will keep the energy of the ‘60s swinging, making it a perfect spot for both dinner and a lively night out.

An official opening date has not been shared as of yet, but with how finishing things look inside, it's sure to be any week or even day now!

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