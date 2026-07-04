Photos/Video: Disneyland Marks 250 Years of America with Celebratory Cavalcade on July 4th
We weren't expecting "Living in America," but we're happy about it
An American original itself, Disneyland marked the United States' 250th birthday today with a special patriotic cavalcade throughout the park.
Some of your favorite Disney pals hit the streets of Disneyland to the sounds of James Browns' "Living in America" to celebrate 250 years of the United States. Led by Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, Mickey and Minnie rode in on a patriotically decked out float, also carrying some dancers and a host for the cavalcade – who got fans excited for the proceedings.
They were followed by even more characters, like the Mad Hatter, Moana, Pocahontas, and more!
Watch the full Disney Celebrates America 250 Cavalcade for yourself in the video below.
Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks:
- The U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base performed a ceremonial flyover at Walt Disney World on July 4th.
- The skies lit up last night above Walt Disney World as "Disney's Celebrate America" launched the crowds into a celebratory weekend.
- The United States Army’s Jazz Ambassadors visited Disney California Adventure for several musical performances.
- Soarin' Across America made its west coast debut at Disney California Adventure just in time for the holiday.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com