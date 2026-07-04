Photos/Video: Disneyland Marks 250 Years of America with Celebratory Cavalcade on July 4th

We weren't expecting "Living in America," but we're happy about it

An American original itself, Disneyland marked the United States' 250th birthday today with a special patriotic cavalcade throughout the park.

Some of your favorite Disney pals hit the streets of Disneyland to the sounds of James Browns' "Living in America" to celebrate 250 years of the United States. Led by Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, Mickey and Minnie rode in on a patriotically decked out float, also carrying some dancers and a host for the cavalcade – who got fans excited for the proceedings.

They were followed by even more characters, like the Mad Hatter, Moana, Pocahontas, and more!

Watch the full Disney Celebrates America 250 Cavalcade for yourself in the video below.

Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks: