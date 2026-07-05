Photos/Video: Disneyland Hosts Extra Special Flag Retreat on America's 250th Birthday

The Dapper Dans were joined by the 1st Marine Division Band for an extra special Flag Retreat.

Disneyland stirred the patriotic heart of all Americans on this momentous Fourth of July with two special performances featuring the 1st Marine Division Band.

Every day, Disneyland hosts the Flag Retreat ceremony, held in the evening to formally retire the American flag for the day. Cast Members, carry the flag down Main Street, U.S.A., while guests stand in respectful silence. On America's 250th birthday, the Dapper Dans were joined by the 1st Marine Division Band for an extra special Flag Retreat – including a burst of fireworks to cap things off.

Check out the complete Fourth of July Flag Retreat for yourself in the video below.

Following the Flag Retreat, the 1st Marine Division Band marched through Disneyland in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks: