Photos/Video: Disneyland Hosts Extra Special Flag Retreat on America's 250th Birthday
Disneyland stirred the patriotic heart of all Americans on this momentous Fourth of July with two special performances featuring the 1st Marine Division Band.
Every day, Disneyland hosts the Flag Retreat ceremony, held in the evening to formally retire the American flag for the day. Cast Members, carry the flag down Main Street, U.S.A., while guests stand in respectful silence. On America's 250th birthday, the Dapper Dans were joined by the 1st Marine Division Band for an extra special Flag Retreat – including a burst of fireworks to cap things off.
Check out the complete Fourth of July Flag Retreat for yourself in the video below.
Following the Flag Retreat, the 1st Marine Division Band marched through Disneyland in honor of America's 250th birthday.
Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks:
- Also at Disneyland, a special cavalcade was held for the Fourth, while Mickey appeared in a patriotic costume.
- The U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base performed a ceremonial flyover at Walt Disney World on July 4th.
- The skies lit up last night above Walt Disney World as "Disney's Celebrate America" launched the crowds into a celebratory weekend.
- The United States Army’s Jazz Ambassadors visited Disney California Adventure for several musical performances.
- Soarin' Across America made its west coast debut at Disney California Adventure just in time for the holiday.