Mickey Mouse Appears in Patriotic Garments as Disneyland Marks the Nation’s 250th Birthday
Happy 250th birthday America!
Today at Disneyland, Mickey Mouse is donning his patriotic finest as Disney Celebrates America 250.
What's Happening:
- Excited and patriotic guests lined up today to get a photo with Mickey Mouse, who is appearing for meet & greets on Main Street, U.S.A. in his new patriotic outfit.
- The Big Cheese has previously worn this outfit for a number of media appearances, including Los Angeles Fleet Week and an appearance at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. However, this marks his first time appearing in the costume for meet & greets.
- Guests could meet Mickey in front of a special Fourth of July backdrop just next to Disney Clothiers.
- Mickey also appeared in the outfit for today's Disney Celebrates America 250 Cavalcade, alongside Minnie, who also sported a special patriotic outfit.
Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks:
- The U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base performed a ceremonial flyover at Walt Disney World on July 4th.
- The skies lit up last night above Walt Disney World as "Disney's Celebrate America" launched the crowds into a celebratory weekend.
- The United States Army’s Jazz Ambassadors visited Disney California Adventure for several musical performances.
- Soarin' Across America made its west coast debut at Disney California Adventure just in time for the holiday.
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