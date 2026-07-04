Mickey Mouse Appears in Patriotic Garments as Disneyland Marks the Nation’s 250th Birthday

Happy 250th birthday America!

Today at Disneyland, Mickey Mouse is donning his patriotic finest as Disney Celebrates America 250.

What's Happening:

  • Excited and patriotic guests lined up today to get a photo with Mickey Mouse, who is appearing for meet & greets on Main Street, U.S.A. in his new patriotic outfit.
  • The Big Cheese has previously worn this outfit for a number of media appearances, including Los Angeles Fleet Week and an appearance at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. However, this marks his first time appearing in the costume for meet & greets.

  • Guests could meet Mickey in front of a special Fourth of July backdrop just next to Disney Clothiers.

Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks:

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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