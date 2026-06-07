Mickey Mouse Salutes American History at the National Archives Museum

The famous mouse honors America's rich history in style.

As the nation draws closer to its 250th birthday, Mickey Mouse paid a visit to the original Declaration of Independence.

What's Happening:

  • Mickey Mouse, dressed in his patriotic finest, recently paid a visit to the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., which is home to the actual Declaration of Independence.
  • Mickey posed alongside the historic document, which is given an appropriately grand presentaton at the museum.
  • The big cheese sported a new costume with stars on a blue jacket, which he first wore during Los Angeles Fleet Week, where Disneyland hosted more than 100 members of the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.

More Ways to Celebrate America 250:

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