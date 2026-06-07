Mickey Mouse Salutes American History at the National Archives Museum
The famous mouse honors America's rich history in style.
As the nation draws closer to its 250th birthday, Mickey Mouse paid a visit to the original Declaration of Independence.
What's Happening:
- Mickey Mouse, dressed in his patriotic finest, recently paid a visit to the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., which is home to the actual Declaration of Independence.
- Mickey posed alongside the historic document, which is given an appropriately grand presentaton at the museum.
- The big cheese sported a new costume with stars on a blue jacket, which he first wore during Los Angeles Fleet Week, where Disneyland hosted more than 100 members of the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.
More Ways to Celebrate America 250:
- This month, ABC News Studios will premiere a two-hour primetime special that draws a direct line from the real-life history and culture of places like New Orleans and the American frontier to their beloved counterparts in the Disney Parks.
- The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, at both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
- Disney is deepening its support for military families with a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families, special movie screenings, new vacation offers for service members, and expanded veteran hiring programs.
- Soarin' Across America, now open at EPCOT and coming soon to Disney California Adventure, takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisiana.
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