Big Boi Lumpia Co. Bringing Filipino Comfort Food to Downtown Disney

We have a huge announcement! We can finally share that Big Boi Lumpia Co. is coming to @downtowndisney! Chef Barb is bringing her famous lumpia to The Happiest Place on Earth. We will be offering classic savory and sweet flavors served with our signature dipping sauces. We are so excited to feed you! Be sure to follow us for more updates and details about our new cart location. What flavor of lumpia are you looking forward to the most?