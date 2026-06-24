Big Boi Lumpia Co. Bringing Filipino Comfort Food to Downtown Disney
Chef Barb Batiste is bringing her Filipino favorites to the Disneyland Resort!
Another new tenant is coming to Downtown Disney, this time in the form of the Los Angeles based Big Boi Lumpia Co.
What's Happening:
- Big Boi Lumpia Co., known for serving up Filipino comfort food, will soon be getting a second location in Downtown Disney, following their original location in Los Angeles.
- The restaurant was founded by Chef Barb Batiste, who previously established catering company B Sweet.
- The Big Boi menu features Chef Barb's versions of Filipino classic recipes and her childhood favorites – which is sure to include plenty of lumpia!
- For those unaware, lumpia is a popular Filipino dish consisting of thin, crispy spring rolls filled with ingredients such as vegetables, meat, or seafood and typically served with a dipping sauce.
- Details regarding a location, or whether this will be a stand or a full-fledged location, have not been revealed at this time.
- Big Boi Lumpia Co. revealed the news of their Downtown Disney location, which is coming soon, via a fun TikTok.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The holidays at Disneyland wouldn't be complete without the return of its beloved ride overlays! Find out what magical merriment is returning this year.
- Disney Gift Cards can now be added to MyDisney Wallet and used for most purchases in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World apps.
- Naples Ristorante e Bar is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of the Ultimate Slice Showdown.
- A 13-year-old guest suffered minor injuries after exiting a ride vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and falling down the attraction’s 50-foot final drop.
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