Big Boi Lumpia Co. Bringing Filipino Comfort Food to Downtown Disney

Chef Barb Batiste is bringing her Filipino favorites to the Disneyland Resort!

Another new tenant is coming to Downtown Disney, this time in the form of the Los Angeles based Big Boi Lumpia Co.

What's Happening:

  • Big Boi Lumpia Co., known for serving up Filipino comfort food, will soon be getting a second location in Downtown Disney, following their original location in Los Angeles.
  • The restaurant was founded by Chef Barb Batiste, who previously established catering company B Sweet.
  • The Big Boi menu features Chef Barb's versions of Filipino classic recipes and her childhood favorites – which is sure to include plenty of lumpia!
  • For those unaware, lumpia is a popular Filipino dish consisting of thin, crispy spring rolls filled with ingredients such as vegetables, meat, or seafood and typically served with a dipping sauce.
  • Details regarding a location, or whether this will be a stand or a full-fledged location, have not been revealed at this time.
  • Big Boi Lumpia Co. revealed the news of their Downtown Disney location, which is coming soon, via a fun TikTok.

@gobigboi

We have a huge announcement! We can finally share that Big Boi Lumpia Co. is coming to @downtowndisney! Chef Barb is bringing her famous lumpia to The Happiest Place on Earth. We will be offering classic savory and sweet flavors served with our signature dipping sauces. We are so excited to feed you! Be sure to follow us for more updates and details about our new cart location. What flavor of lumpia are you looking forward to the most?

♬ original sound - Big Boi Filipino

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