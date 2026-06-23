Naples Ristorante & Bar Celebrates 25 Years with Ultimate Slice Showdown Pizza Contest

Guests can submit their original pizza recipes for a chance to see their creation featured on Naples' Fall 2026 menu.

Pizza lovers, this is your chance to see your creation served at one of the most iconic restaurants in the Downtown Disney District. Naples Ristorante e Bar is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of the Ultimate Slice Showdown, a new contest inviting pizza enthusiasts to submit their best original pizza recipes for the chance to earn a spot on the restaurant's Fall 2026 menu.

What’s Happening:

The contest, which opened for entries on June 23, gives aspiring pizza makers the opportunity to showcase their creativity while becoming part of Naples' long-standing culinary legacy.

Since opening in 2001 as part of the original Downtown Disney District, Naples has become a favorite destination for both Disneyland Resort visitors and locals, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, house-made pastas, extensive wine selection, and lively Italian atmosphere.

"We could not think of a better way to celebrate 25 years in the Downtown Disney District than putting a spotlight on our guests," said Seth Rose, Chief Operating Officer for Patina Group. "Naples' pizzas have been the anchor of our menus since the beginning, alongside those who have dined with us all these years. To recognize those loyal customers by giving them the opportunity to share their treasured recipes on our menu speaks to the family we have fostered since 2001."

Contestants are encouraged to think beyond the ordinary and submit a complete pizza concept featuring sauce, cheese, and toppings. Multiple entries are permitted as long as each submission is unique.

After submissions close on July 13, finalists will be selected and announced during the week of August 3. Those finalists will then be invited to compete in the Ultimate Slice Showdown Final Tasting Event on September 12, where their creations will be evaluated by a panel of culinary experts from Patina Group and members of the local community.

The grand prize winner will have their pizza featured on Naples Ristorante e Bar's Fall 2026 menu and receive dining vouchers. One runner-up will also receive dining vouchers and will see their creation featured as the Pizza of the Month at Napolini, Naples' quick-service location in Downtown Disney.

Key contest dates include: Submissions Open: June 23, 2026 Submission Deadline: July 13, 2026 Finalists Announced: Week of August 3, 2026 Final Tasting Event: September 12, 2026

Tickets for the September 12 tasting event are now available for guests who want to sample the finalist creations and experience the competition firsthand.

Leading Naples' culinary team is Executive Chef Joshua Frias, whose journey with the restaurant spans nearly two decades. After beginning his culinary career at Knott's Berry Farm and graduating with honors from Le Cordon Bleu, Frias joined Naples in 2008 and steadily advanced through the ranks. Following years of mentorship under acclaimed Italian chef Umberto Rubelli, Frias was named Executive Chef in 2022.

"At Naples, we are always seeking new ideas and fresh flavors to share with our customers," said Frias. "And with the Ultimate Slice Showdown, we hope our contestants will inspire the next wave of passion among our team and community."

As Naples marks a quarter century in the Downtown Disney District, the Ultimate Slice Showdown offers guests a rare opportunity to become part of the restaurant's history.

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