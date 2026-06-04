Drums, DJs, and More: Additional Details Revealed for Disney On The Yard Presents: Yardfest 2026 at the Disneyland Resort
The event serves as a kickoff to Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes at the Disneyland Resort
We're getting more details about this year's Disney On The Yard Presents: Yardfest at the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that last month, we got word about number of fun summer activities that will be taking place at the Disneyland Resort giving guests the chance to Celebrate Soulfully at the park.
- One of those was the return of Disney On The Yard Presents Yardfest: Part of Celebrate Soulfully.
- The event takes place on June 19, and celebrates the culture and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with energetic drum major performances, also featuring Drum Major Mickey Mouse.
- Now, we're getting more details about the event, which will take place in the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort.
- Disney On The Yard: Yardfest 2026 will take place on Friday, June 19 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with showtimes at 5:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:15 PM near the Downtown Disney Live! Stage.
- The event will be hosted by Mel Mitchell and Obio Jones, two Disney Power of Joy content creators who attended Florida A&M and Albany State Universities, respectively.
- Look out for Drum Major Mickey Mouse, who was trained by 6 HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) drum majors to ensure he had those high knees and infamous back bend. Then catch Mickey Mouse making appearances throughout the event alongside HBCU drum majors and the high-energy Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Drumline.
- Specialty foods and beverages will be available for purchase at Vista Parkside Market.
- Guests can also expect appearances from the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band, and DJ Quami, and the chance to win prizes during trivia moments and with fun family games.
- Guests can also stop by the Disney On The Yard booth during the festivities at Downtown Disney to learn more and stay connected with a community of HBCU alumni across The Walt Disney Company.
A Soulful Celebration:
- The whole event kicks off "Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes" at the Disneyland Resort.
- This limited-time celebration starts with the event on June 19 and runs through July 19, showcasing experiences that celebrate Black heritage and culture through music, food, and art at the Disneyland Resort.
- Guests will be able to enjoy Summer Vibes Concerts in the Park on select days at the Paradise Garden Bandstand at Disney California Adventure, presenting live acts across a variety of genres including Top 40, Jazz, Caribbean, Zydeco, and more.
- On Fridays and Saturdays, Paradise Gardens will feature special character greeting opportunities and live variety acts.
- Disneyland Resort strives to create a culture of inclusion, so guests and cast members feel seen through attractions, entertainment, food, holidays and cultural celebrations.
- Throughout the year, guests of all ages are invited to celebrate the powerful stories, rich history and vibrant songs of Black heritage with a variety of uplifting experiences.
- To plan your trip to The Happiest Place on Earth to take place in all of the festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com