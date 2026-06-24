Christmas Lights and Holiday Magic Return to Disneyland Resort's Seasonal Attraction Overlays

From Haunted Mansion Holiday to "it's a small world" Holiday and the festive fun of Cars Land, Disneyland's beloved seasonal attraction overlays bring extra magic to the holiday season.

The holiday season at Disneyland Resort is packed with festive entertainment, seasonal treats, and sparkling decorations, but for many guests, some of the most beloved traditions can be found on the attractions themselves.

What’s Happening:

Each year, several fan-favorite rides across Disneyland Resort receive holiday overlays, transforming familiar experiences with seasonal music, decorations, and storytelling. From the spooky-yet-jolly halls of Haunted Mansion Holiday to the dazzling lights of "it's a small world" Holiday and the festive fun of Cars Land, these limited-time experiences have become annual traditions for Disneyland guests.

One of the most anticipated seasonal transformations is Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park. Inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the attraction blends Halloween and Christmas into one delightfully eerie adventure. As guests board their Doom Buggies, they enter a version of the Haunted Mansion that has been overtaken by Jack Skellington and the residents of Halloween Town.

Throughout the attraction, guests encounter festive décor, holiday-inspired versions of familiar scenes, and appearances from beloved characters including Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie. The attraction's soundtrack is reimagined with music from The Nightmare Before Christmas, giving the classic ride a completely different atmosphere during the holiday season.

A major highlight each year is the iconic gingerbread house displayed in the ballroom scene. Created with a unique design annually, the elaborate centerpiece has become a tradition all its own, with many guests returning specifically to see the newest creation. The display is accompanied by the scent of gingerbread, adding another layer of holiday nostalgia to the experience.

Another holiday staple is "it's a small world" Holiday, which has delighted Disneyland guests since 1997. During the seasonal overlay, the attraction's iconic scenes are transformed with festive decorations representing holiday traditions from around the globe.

As guests sail through the attraction, they encounter celebrations inspired by cultures from every continent. From Mele Kalikimaka in the South Pacific to Feliz Navidad festivities in Latin America and New Year traditions throughout Europe and Asia, the attraction becomes a colorful showcase of international holiday customs.

Outside the attraction, thousands of twinkling lights cover the iconic façade, creating one of the most breathtaking nighttime displays anywhere at Disneyland Resort. The nightly lighting ceremony remains a favorite photo opportunity and a must-see tradition for many families.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the residents of Radiator Springs embrace the season with two holiday attraction overlays that bring even more festive charm to Cars Land.

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree transforms into Mater's Jingle Jamboree, where Mater entertains guests with original holiday songs performed in his signature style. The attraction's dancing tractors continue their lively routines while surrounded by holiday lights, wreaths, garland, and plenty of Radiator Springs-inspired seasonal décor.

Nearby, Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters becomes Luigi's Joy to the Whirl. During the holiday season, Luigi and his family celebrate with festive Italian-inspired music as guests glide, spin, and dance through synchronized routines. The combination of cheerful holiday tunes and the attraction's unique ride system creates a joyful seasonal experience unlike any other.

Beyond the major ride overlays, holiday details can be found throughout Disneyland Resort. Guests may discover themed decorations tucked throughout lands and attractions, from Adventureland and Main Street, U.S.A. to Storybook Land Canal Boats and beyond. These subtle touches help create the immersive holiday atmosphere that makes the season so special.

While holiday entertainment, festive food offerings, and seasonal décor are major draws each year, the attraction overlays remain some of the most cherished traditions at Disneyland Resort. Whether you're admiring the lights of "it's a small world" Holiday, singing along with Mater, or stepping into Jack Skellington's holiday takeover of the Haunted Mansion, these limited-time experiences continue to make the holidays at Disneyland truly magical.

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