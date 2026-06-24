2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Dates Announced

Disney has revealed that EPCOT's beloved holiday celebration will return November 27 through December 30, 2026, bringing festive entertainment, holiday kitchens, Candlelight Processional performances, and seasonal traditions from around the world.

The most wonderful time of the year is officially returning to EPCOT! In honor of Halfway to the Holidays, Disney has revealed the dates for the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, giving guests plenty of time to begin planning their festive visits to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will take place from November 27 through December 30, 2026, once again kicking off the day after Thanksgiving and running throughout the heart of the holiday season.

The announcement marks the official start of holiday planning for Walt Disney World guests, as the festival transforms EPCOT into a celebration of seasonal traditions from around the globe. From festive entertainment and cultural storytelling to specialty food booths and holiday overlays, the event offers something for visitors of all ages.

One of the festival’s signature experiences, the Candlelight Processional, will return to the America Gardens Theatre. The beloved holiday performance features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story alongside a mass choir and live orchestra. Disney has not yet announced the 2026 celebrity narrator lineup, but more details are expected in the coming months.

Guests can also look forward to the return of Holiday Storytellers throughout World Showcase, sharing festive traditions and legends from their respective countries. The seasonal storytellers have become a hallmark of the festival, offering a unique blend of entertainment and cultural education.

Holiday décor will once again adorn EPCOT, with themed decorations, garlands, lights, and Christmas trees appearing throughout the park. One of the most popular photo opportunities each year is the Gingerbread Spaceship Earth display, which returns alongside the nightly Celebration Countdown presented by Citizen, featuring synchronized holiday music and lighting effects every 15 minutes.

Additional entertainment offerings will include JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season, celebrating Christmas and Kwanzaa through gospel, jazz, and R&B performances, as well as the beloved Voices of Liberty Dickens Carolers, who perform classic holiday songs in Victorian-era costume.

Of course, food remains a major part of the festival experience. The popular Holiday Kitchens will once again serve seasonal dishes and beverages inspired by holiday traditions from around the world. Disney has not yet released this year's menus, but a full Foodie Guide is expected closer to the event.

Returning fan-favorite activities include Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, the Holiday Cookie Stroll, and Glimmering Greenhouses, the festive holiday overlay of Living with the Land featuring thousands of twinkling lights throughout the attraction’s greenhouses.

Guests can also meet Santa Claus at EPCOT during the festival, with appearances throughout World Showcase and special greetings inside CommuniCore Hall. Other holiday characters, including Goofy dressed as Santa, will also return for seasonal photo opportunities.

The announcement of the festival dates comes as Walt Disney World prepares for another busy holiday season across all four theme parks, Disney Springs, and resort hotels. With holiday travel demand traditionally high, guests planning to visit during the festival may want to begin making vacation plans soon.

With festive food, entertainment, cultural traditions, and holiday magic around every corner, EPCOT's International Festival of the Holidays continues to be one of the most anticipated seasonal events at Walt Disney World. Now that the dates are official, the countdown to the holidays can officially begin!

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