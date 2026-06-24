Once Upon a Christmastime: 2026 Dates and Details Revealed for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The popular after-hours event is returning to the Magic Kingdom this November and December.

Hot off the heels of getting all the details on Disney Jollywood Nights for 2026, we also have all the details for this year’s edition of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event that celebrates the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This year, you’ll enjoy festive entertainment, overlays on classic rides, a storybook holiday atmosphere, and sweet treats.

This year’s event will take place on select nights from Sunday, November 8 to Tuesday, December 22 .

The dates are as follows: November 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29 December 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22

The dates are as follows: Tickets for go on sale on July 9 for guests staying at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green, and July 16 for the general public.

Special discounted prices are available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Character Greetings:

Everywhere you look, you’ll find exclusive character meet & greets. While Disney hasn’t shared all of the character meeting opportunities, they have teased some you’ll be able to meet.

Anna and Elsa will meet at Princess Fairytale Hall in their Christmas attire, while Sally and Santa Jack, as well as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their finest holiday looks, will be found at Town Square Theater.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday party without the chance to meet with the main man himself, Santa Claus, who’ll be meeting at his Christmas Carnival in Storybook Circus.

In addition to meeting Santa, guests can also participate in crafts and meet other friends bursting with Christmas cheer.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade:

This mesmerizing performance includes dancing gingerbread men, whimsical ballroom dancers, beloved marching toy soldiers, and upbeat holiday music and scents that will immediately put you in the festive spirit.

Get swept away by the magic of Christmas and see many Disney characters dressed in their holiday attire before the parade concludes with a special appearance by Santa Claus as he wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Since the parade travels from Frontierland to Main Street, U.S.A., there are a ton of great viewing locations for guests throughout the park.

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks:

Hosted by Minnie Mouse, this nighttime spectacular combines beloved holiday classics — such as “Deck the Halls" and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas" — with stunning pyrotechnics, castle projections and lighting effects.

Cinderella Castle will be wrapped like a present in vibrant holiday scenes; all synchronized perfectly with the music and fireworks above. Gather the elves in front of the castle to view the projections or watch the fireworks display from a variety of vantage points throughout Magic Kingdom, with great views available in areas like Liberty Square, Fantasyland and Tomorrowland.

You can also enjoy the fireworks from Tomorrowland Terrace with the returning Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party. This separately priced experience includes an abundance of treats that will sweeten your night and incredible views of the fireworks.

Reservation details will be shared soon.

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration:

During this energetic performance on the Cinderella Castle stage, Disney characters remind us why it’s the happiest season of all. You’ll find your feet tapping along to the medley of joyful tunes as live performers and characters like Clarabelle Cow, Daisy Duck, and Woody make appearances throughout the show.

Frozen Holiday Surprise & Dance Parties in the Park:

You’re invited to ring in the season with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and the snowgies at Cinderella Castle as it transforms into a frozen wonderland during the Frozen Holiday Surprise.

But the dazzling entertainment doesn’t stop there. You can also show off jingle bell rock moves at multiple dance parties featuring holiday friends and event DJs in different locations throughout the park.

Seasonal Attraction Overlays

During the event, a number of classic Magic Kingdom attractions receive a little extra holiday flair, such as Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Jingle Cruise once again takes over the Jungle Cruise, bringing seasonal jokes to the waters of Adventureland, which is also available to day guests.

These classic attractions will also be available for guests during the party: Pirates of the Caribbean Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Haunted Mansion Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and more!



And The Rest:

Of course, there will be plenty of exclusive merchandise and food & beverage offerings, most of which will be shared as we get closer to the event.

Meanwhile, the holiday season as a whole at Walt Disney World will take place this year from November 13 through January 6, 2027.

And for a taste of the Very Merry magic, check out our complete coverage of last year’s event.