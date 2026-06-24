Disney Jollywood Nights Returns for Longest Season Yet, Extending into January for First Time

The popular after-hours event is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this November, December, and for the first time, January!

It's Halfway to the Holidays, where we're finding out about everything that Walt Disney World has to offer for the 2026 holiday season – including the return of Disney Jollywood Nights!

What’s Happening:

Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that combines old Hollywood glam with festive fun each November and December. The event offers special performances, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times.

This year’s events will take place on select nights between November 7 to January 5 , extending into January for the first time ever!

, extending into January for the first time ever! November dates are set for select Saturdays and Mondays, with December events on select Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays. In January, events will take place on select Sundays and Tuesdays.

The dates are as follows: November 7, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 December 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23 January 3, 5

This year, you can enter Jollywood Nights as early as 5:30 p.m. before the festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. You’ll have up to five hours to jingle the night away, all the way until 12:30 a.m .

You’ll have up to five hours to jingle the night away, all the way until 12:30 a.m Tickets for Jollywood Nights go on sale on July 9 for guests staying at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green, and July 16 for the general public.

Returning Favorites

Disney Holidays in Hollywood:

Disney Holidays in Hollywood is back at the Theater of the Stars, where Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy host a holiday gathering of appearances by beloved Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Belle, and Tiana.

A glamorous vibe infuses the performance, inspired by classic Hollywood holiday TV specials, but with a fresh twist that captures the spirit of the season.

What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along:

Head to the Hyperion Theater to see the story of Halloween Town and Christmas Town come together with Jack Skellington as “snowflakes" gently fall.

Sing along to classic tunes like “What’s This?" and “Sally’s Song," surrounded by the eerie yet enchanting glow of Halloween-meets-Christmas decorations. It’s a fun, whimsical way to celebrate the season, perfect for anyone who loves a little holiday twist with their Christmas spirit.

Glisten!

“Glisten!" is returning to Jollywood Nights in 2026. This holiday skating show right in front of the Chinese Theater is a sparkling treat. World-class skaters twirl, leap, and even jump rope with Christmas lights across a shimmering synthetic rink, set to classic holiday tunes and original Jollywood songs.

With twinkling projections, and Art Deco flair, it’s pure Christmas magic on ice. Grab a cozy drink, snuggle up, and let this wintery wonderland dazzle your night.

Holiday Vibes All Over Hollywood Studios:

The Tip Top Club of Hollywood Tower Hotel lore is brought to life during Jollywood Nights, offering a glamorous experience in the building’s courtyard. This exclusive event transports guests to a 1930s-style jazz lounge, complete with live holiday music.

Pixar Disco lights up Pixar Place with a holly jolly dance party featuring Edna Mode, Frozone, Joy, Mike Wazowski, and other Pixar favorites.

lights up Pixar Place with a holly jolly dance party featuring Edna Mode, Frozone, Joy, Mike Wazowski, and other Pixar favorites. Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby offers a refined, adult-oriented retreat within the Christmas atmosphere of Jollywood Nights. It’s an ideal choice for guests seeking a blend of culinary delights, live music, and a touch of holiday elegance.

offers a refined, adult-oriented retreat within the Christmas atmosphere of Jollywood Nights. It’s an ideal choice for guests seeking a blend of culinary delights, live music, and a touch of holiday elegance. There is limited space at this popular offering, so be sure to nab a spot as soon as reservations become available!

Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

Witness this high-energy nighttime spectacular at Jollywood Nights in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, lighting up the Chinese Theater with fireworks, lasers, projections, and holiday music.

Starring Wayne and Lanny from Prep & Landing, the show follows their mission to rescue Santa, with scenes from classics like Beauty and the Beast, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The nighttime spectacular also features “snowfall" on Hollywood Boulevard and synced MagicBand+ effects.

Character Greetings and Experiences:

With so many beloved Disney friends joining the fun, there’s plenty to celebrate during Disney Jollywood Nights! Here are a few of the familiar faces you might spot: Phineas and Ferb Max Goof as Powerline Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Stitch dressed as Santa Baloo and King Louie The Mandalorian and Grogu Chewbacca celebrating Life Day Lotso from Toy Story 3 Partysaurus Rex Bing Bong from Inside Out Duffy Scrooge McDuck Donald Duck and Daisy Duck Goofy and Pluto Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse



And The Rest: