13-Year-Old Falls Down 50-Foot Drop on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

Thankfully, the boy survived with only minor injuries.

A 13-year-old Disneyland guest suffered minor injuries after exiting a ride vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and falling down the attraction’s 50-foot final drop.

What’s Happening:

The OC Register is reporting that a 13-year-old guest exited a ride vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland around 6PM on Sunday, June 21.

The boy reportedly fell, tumbled, or slid down the attraction’s 50-foot final drop after leaving the log flume ride vehicle.

A cast member immediately stopped the ride when the incident occurred, with Disneyland security and medical personnel responding to the scene.

The guest was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution, but, luckily, Disneyland officials said he suffered only minor injuries and was later released.

While Disneyland has remained fairly tight-lipped about the incident, some witnesses online have described the boy as falling, tumbling, or sliding down the attraction’s final drop..

The ride remained closed for the rest of Sunday evening following the incident.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure reopened the next day, Monday, June 22.

The attraction replaced Splash Mountain in 2024 and does not use lap bars or seat belts, which is 100% safe as long as you are following the rider guidelines of staying seated with your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle.

Walt Disney World’s version of the attraction has lapbars for this exact reason, as guests were exiting the vehicle midride frequently enough that it became necessary.

However, with Disneyland’s different seating arrangement, lap bars aren’t as easily installed.

Dudley Do Right’s Rip Saw Falls has the same inline seating as Disneyland’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, but those lap bars are incredibly restrictive and hard to get in and out of.

Please follow the rules and pay attention to your kids when on a theme park attraction.

Read More Disneyland Resort: