Disney Parks Looks Back at Disney’s Forgotten Patriotic Icons
From Sam the Olympic Eagle to Winnie the Pooh for President, take a trip through Disney's patriotic past.
In a new Disney Parks video, Disney highlighted and celebrated lesser-known patriotic Disney characters ahead of America 250.
What’s Happening:
- America’s semi-quincentennial, AKA America’s 250th birthday, is just a few weeks away, and Disney Parks is getting ready by highlighting some lesser known patriotic Disney characters that appeared in attractions, parades, and special projects throughout Disney history.
- Kicking off the list, Disney spotlighted Sam the Olympic Eagle, a mascot created by Walt Disney Productions for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics and designed by future Disney Legend Bob Moore.
- Sam was officially unveiled on August 4, 1980, and later appeared in promotional tours, marketing campaigns, and a 50-episode animated television series in Japan.
- The video also referenced Sam the Eagle, the patriotic host character from America Sings at Disneyland Park.
- Sam the Eagle guided guests through scenes of American history and was created by Disney Legend Marc Davis.
- They are not to be confused with Sam Eagle from The Muppets!
- Disney then highlighted Phil Bison, a patriotic bison character concept developed during the creation of America on Parade in the 1970s.
- Concept art showed Phil Bison wearing an Uncle Sam-inspired hat and costume elements influenced by Benjamin Franklin, though the character was never used in the parade.
- Another patriotic bison character, Bicentennial Ben, later served as a mascot for the California Bicentennial Commission.
- Revisiting America on Parade, the massive bicentennial celebration featuring larger-than-life parade figures led by Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as the Spirit of '76, the video also highlighted Winnie the Pooh for President.
- The little-known Disney campaign began at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968 before expanding to Disneyland Park with rallies, parades, and a cross-country promotional tour.
- Check out the full video below, and kudos the Disney Parks for the incredibly fun and informative deep dive into lesser-know Disney lore!
Soarin’ Across America:
- A new version of Soarin’ is ready to help you and your family celebrate America’s 250th.
- Already open at EPCOT and debuting at Disney California Adventure on July 2nd, Soarin’ Across America takes riders across the sprawling beauty of the United States.
- For those looking to celebrate America’s semi-quincentennial with an extra touch of magic, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disney Parks:
- Tokyo Disney Resort Brings Back Limited-Time College Passport, Offering Savings for Students
- Disneyland Paris Marks the 5th Anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with a Special Comic, Drinks, and Discounts
- Blockbuster Style: Disney's Hollywood Studios Character-Filled Spirit Jersey Arrives on Store Shelves
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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