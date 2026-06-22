Disney Parks Looks Back at Disney’s Forgotten Patriotic Icons

From Sam the Olympic Eagle to Winnie the Pooh for President, take a trip through Disney's patriotic past.

In a new Disney Parks video, Disney highlighted and celebrated lesser-known patriotic Disney characters ahead of America 250.

What’s Happening:

America’s semi-quincentennial, AKA America’s 250th birthday, is just a few weeks away, and Disney Parks is getting ready by highlighting some lesser known patriotic Disney characters that appeared in attractions, parades, and special projects throughout Disney history.

Kicking off the list, Disney spotlighted Sam the Olympic Eagle, a mascot created by Walt Disney Productions for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics and designed by future Disney Legend Bob Moore.

Sam was officially unveiled on August 4, 1980, and later appeared in promotional tours, marketing campaigns, and a 50-episode animated television series in Japan.

The video also referenced Sam the Eagle, the patriotic host character from America Sings at Disneyland Park.

Sam the Eagle guided guests through scenes of American history and was created by Disney Legend Marc Davis.

They are not to be confused with Sam Eagle from The Muppets!

Disney then highlighted Phil Bison, a patriotic bison character concept developed during the creation of America on Parade in the 1970s.

Concept art showed Phil Bison wearing an Uncle Sam-inspired hat and costume elements influenced by Benjamin Franklin, though the character was never used in the parade.

Another patriotic bison character, Bicentennial Ben, later served as a mascot for the California Bicentennial Commission.

Revisiting America on Parade, the massive bicentennial celebration featuring larger-than-life parade figures led by Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as the Spirit of '76, the video also highlighted Winnie the Pooh for President.

The little-known Disney campaign began at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968 before expanding to Disneyland Park with rallies, parades, and a cross-country promotional tour.

Check out the full video below, and kudos the Disney Parks for the incredibly fun and informative deep dive into lesser-know Disney lore!

A salute to these icons ✨ Time for a little history lesson on patriotic Disney characters from years past 🇺🇸 #DisneyCelebratesAmerica pic.twitter.com/sl3g5rYiz0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 22, 2026

Soarin’ Across America:

A new version of Soarin’ is ready to help you and your family celebrate America’s 250th.

Already open at EPCOT and debuting at Disney California Adventure on July 2nd, Soarin’ Across America takes riders across the sprawling beauty of the United States.

For those looking to celebrate America’s semi-quincentennial with an extra touch of magic, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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