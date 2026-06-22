Tokyo Disney Resort Brings Back Limited-Time College Passport, Offering Savings for Students
The specially priced ticket can be used between September 1–30, 2026.
Tokyo Disney Resort is once again bringing back their College Passport, offering exclusive savings for students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges and technical schools.
What's Happening:
- The popular College Passport ticket offering is returning to the Tokyo Disney Resort, offering students discounted admission to Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea for one day in the month of September 2026.
- The ticket, which is priced 1,500 to 1,900 yen lower than the regular price of park tickets, is available exclusively for students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges, and technical schools.
- Guests can purchase this ticket between July 1 and September 30 through the Tokyo Disney Resort website or app.
- A visit to Tokyo Disney Resort in September could mean one last day of summer with Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort running through September 14. Or you could start to get spooky with the launch of Disney Halloween on September 16.
- Tokyo DisneySea will continue to celebrate the Tokyo DisneySea 25th "Sparkling Jubilee" all month long as well.
Cool-Off for Summer:
- Back for a second year, the Summer Cool-Off event offers numerous ways for guests to cool off during their visit to the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- As part of the fun, attractions will be enhanced in numerous ways, including "Get Soaked" editions of Splash Mountain, Gadget's Go Coaster, and Aquatopia. These have been enhanced to spray and splash additional water to get all the passengers aboard, well, soaked.
- Special entertainment, like a cool-down mini parade with Baymax that sprays water on all those watching, as well as enhanced zones that feature additional water effects in Mickey's Toontown and the Mediterranean Harbor are also featured as part of the event.
- You can find out more about the Tokyo Disney Summer Cool-Off now, and learn about an attraction that will be closing permanently after the event at Tokyo DisneySea.
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