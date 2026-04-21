Opening Day Tokyo DisneySea Attraction to Close Permanently Later This Year
The closure was hinted at in documents released last year.
Fans can take one last spin aboard the opening day Tokyo DisneySea classic, Aquatopia, one last time before closing permanently later this year.
What's Happening:
- While Tokyo DisneySea (and all of Tokyo Disney Resort) have revealed their summer fun slate, full of cool ways to beat the heat, we're also learning that this is the final summer for an opening day favorite.
- One of Disney's first attempts with trackless ride technology, Aquatopia opened with the park in 2001 in the Port Discovery area, taking guests for a spin above a small lagoon filled with fountains and whirlpools.
- Along the journey, the hovercraft-like ride vehicle will spin, zig zag, and change direction suddenly, coming close to obstacles but never impacting.
- During the "Get Soaked" version, which is set to return with the summer fun on July 2, more water features and sprays are added to make sure guests, well, get soaked.
- The regular version of the attraction will be available from April 23 until June 30.
- This marks the final summer for the attraction and the last chance for those to enjoy the experience one last time before the attraction closes permanently on September 14, 2026.
- Devotees may recall that nearly a year ago, Tokyo DisneySea owners Oriental Land Co. shared a document outlining their long-term management strategy well into 2035.
- The document contained two pieces of concept art that suggested major overhauls to park areas, one of which was Port Discovery with the absence of Aquatopia, with massive buildings in its place.
- No official word has been announced on what the replacement could be, though we wouldn't be surprised to hear more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this year.
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