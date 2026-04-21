Beat the Summer Heat with Special Fun at Tokyo Disney Resort in Second Season of "Summer Cool Off"

Water Water Everywhere, and a special menu of drinks.

Returning for a second year, guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort this summer will have the chance to cool off and beat the heat on various attractions and in numerous ways this again this year.

What's Happening:

Starting on July 2, guests will be able to beat the Tokyo heat with the special summer event, Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Running through September 14th, guests will be able to find special ways to cool-off with exciting moments in the second year of the event at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

New for this second iteration of the event, Tokyo Disneyland will present Reach for the Stars: Everlasting Dreams, a special finale version of the nighttime spectacular, Reach for the Stars, which is slated to end its run on September 14.

Elsewhere in the park, Gadget's Go Coaster in Toontown gets their own "Get Soaked" version of the attraction for the first time, alongside Spash Mountain Get Soaked MAX Plus.

The Happy Ride with Baymax at Tokyo Disneyland and "Get Soaked" Harbor Splash in Mediterranean Harbor in Tokyo DisneySea will both feature the Summer Cool-Off theme song, "Carrying Happiness (Tokyo Disney Resort Version)" by Mrs. GREEN APPLE.

Note that starting at 7:00 PM, only the special song will be played aboard The Happy Ride with Baymax.

Throughout the resort, there are special entertainment offerings that feature the chance to cool off.

At Tokyo Disneyland, Baymax's Mission: Cool Down winds its way down the parade route with three daily performances, stopping along the way to deliver a refreshing blast of water, also featuring the aforementioned upbeat tune.

"Get Soaked" experiences await in the Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea, with torrents of water blasting into the sky, with more water being sprayed during the special celebration song. At the same park, Aquatopia will see the return of their "Get Soaked" version one last time, before the attraction closes permanently in September.

Along with Gadget's Go Coaster at Tokyo Disneyland, a special fun zone gives guests the chance to "Get Soaked" at the The Trolley Barn, the The Toontown Fire Department, and Fireworks Factory - all spouting water and spraying mists to allow guests to enjoy the heat of the summer months.

While not quite as water-filled, Country Bear Theater will bring back the special summer version, Vacation Jamboree from July 2 through October 31. Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions will see guests climb aboard the world famous Jungle Cruise and receive a special memento (a sticker) while supplies last.

Outside of attractions, special merchandise and menu items, including a special new summer drink created in collaboration with Mrs. GREEN APPLE will also be available. More merchandise and menu details are expected in the near future.

The Tokyo Disney Hotels will also offer special fun for guests, including the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel Summer Adventure, which will feature an exciting trail through the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and pool areas featuring the Lost Kids from Peter Pan, heading toward the Misty Mountains pool.

At the Disney Ambassador hotels, the new event - Tropical Summer Festival - will take place in the hotel restaurants and outdoor Palm Garden Pool, featuring a menu of perfect summer selections and drinks.

A Few Thoughts:

An event like Summer Cool Off is fantastic for locals who frequent the park, but would be quite a deterrent for anyone making a visit to Tokyo Disney Resort a destination event.

Sure, any other time of the year the idea of climb aboard Splash Mountain comes with a certain level of knowing that you're going to get wet - but to visit in that limited window and experience Splash Mountain Get Soaked MAX Plus, coming off the attraction fully doused to then walk elsewhere in the park or resort that has random geysers spraying everywhere. One would definitely have to know what they're getting into and then prepare accordingly.

Otherwise, they might be visiting the Tokyo parks and be soaked and miserable, complete with wet socks, for the duration of their trip.