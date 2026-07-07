Pixar Pal-A-Round Comes Home as Hallmark Gets Ready to Debut 2026 Ornament Collection
The new ornament is a perfect way to celebrate 25 years of Disney California Adventure
A new Hallmark Keepsake Ornament is on its way in just a few days, celebrating a Disney California Adventure landmark during the parks 25th anniversary year.
What's Happening:
- A new Hallmark Keepsake Ornament is on its way to help fans celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.
- Disney Parks fans will soon be able to get a new ornament celebrating the classic Pixar Pal-A-Round attraction, located on Pixar Pier at the park.
- This colorful Christmas tree ornament, like the Pixar Pal Around at the park, is emblazoned with Mickey Mouse's face and dangling gondolas. The ornament also lights up (battery operate) and can rotate manually.
- Fans may also point out that to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park, this is the most recent iteration of the attraction. Once referred to as Sun Wheel when the park first opened back in 2001, the ferris wheel was one of the icons of the park and the landmark of the area then-called Paradise Pier. By 2009, Mickey had been installed on the structure, becoming Mickey's Fun Wheel.
- Only in 2018 did the attraction become part of the re-theme into Pixar Pier, being renamed the Pixar-Pal-Around with the attraction's gondolas repainted and featuring Pixar characters. Mickey remained on the side lagoon-facing side of the attraction, which also serves as a backdrop for the park's nighttime spectacular, World of Color.
- The new Hallmark Keepsake Ornament arrives alongside other Disney favorites, including an ornament featuring one of the glider vehicles from the popular Soarin' attraction, and an (arguably ill-timed) ornament featuring the skeleton captain atop a gold hoard from Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean.
- The new designs are set to debut as part of Hallmark's annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere that returns on July 11 this year, running through July 19. Early in-store shopping for Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club Members will take place on July 10.
- This event marks the first major release of the 2026 Keepsake Ornament Collection, which will have over 250 new ornaments available at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and at Hallmark.com
- The Pixar Pal-A-Round ornament arrives on July 11 at the official website.
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