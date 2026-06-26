Disneyland Just Gutted My Favorite Tableau in Theme Park History, and It Might Represent the End of a Lifelong Love Affair

For over two and a half decades, ever since I moved to Southern California in my late teens, I have called Disneyland my favorite place on Earth. As a professional theme park journalist, I consider it my home away from home, and on average I visit about once or twice a week. Up until this morning, I would have told you that Pirates of the Caribbean was favorite attraction at that park... actually, let's call it "this park" since I am actively writing this op ed in New Orleans Square right now (as a side note, I have also loved that this favorite place of mine is within accessible driving distance from my current home in Burbank). And within Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean, my favorite section of the mostly slow-moving boat ride was a quiet, eerily serene sequence of tableaus just after the two drops early on: the remains of a deadly swordfight on a deserted beach, the stormy pirate ship wreckage, the all-but-abandoned Captain's Quarters, and-- perhaps most iconic of all-- the silent, striking scene depicting a lonely pirate skeleton perched atop his mountain of gold doubloons and countless other trinkets and treasure strewn around him. I tell you all of this so that you understand that when I reported for work this morning at Laughing Place and learned that this scene had been altered beyond recognition, I was hit with the gut punch of one of my favorite things in the world being taken away from me and everyone else who admires theme park design as an art form. I am beyond heartbroken, and I'm writing this from within the boundaries of Disneyland to tell you why.

I want to reinforce at this point that I am ordinarily not someone who is resistant to change at theme parks, in general. As a pertinent example, I have managed to roll with previous alterations and updates to Pirates of the Caribbean pretty well, all things considered. In fact, I'd say I was surprised that the infamous Bride Auction scene (along with the entirety of the Splash Mountain attraction, which was inspired by the long-disowned 1946 Disney movie Song of the South) lasted as long as it did. Across the country at Walt Disney World last year, they recently got rid of Muppet*Vision 3D, which I loved for years before ever even stepping foot inside Disneyland. But I can accept that guest attendance was low in that theater and that the draw of a 3D short film from 1991 eventually has an expiration date. Ultimately, those changes made sense to me when looking at the bigger picture. This one doesn't. That skeleton wasn't offending guests' always-evolving sensibilities, nor do I believe that anyone ever riding through that scene wished it had movement or goofy sound effects. In my opinion that scene was, and always has been since its 1967 installation, perfect. I've rode past it probably hundreds of times and never grew even remotely tired of exploring its countless details with my eyes. And based on the reaction I've seen online since this morning, I would dare to guess that I am not the only one who feels this way.

Sitting here mulling over permanent changes to attractions that have inarguably proven to be mistakes in the history of Disney Parks, I think I can count them on one hand: the replacement of the original Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT with a vastly inferior version of the same concept, the closure of the PeopleMover in Disneyland's Tomorrowland for a ride that only ended up lasting a couple of years, the abandonment of Horizons. More recent changes that may wind up joining that roster would be the shuttering of The Great Movie Ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios to make way for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the loss of the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom in favor of Piston Peak and its forthcoming Cars attraction. If Disneyland sticks to its guns and does not reverse this fresh defacement of Pirates of the Caribbean, I believe this mistake will end up on that list as well. To me, it utterly decimates the mood of that section of the ride, and I'm not exaggerating when I tell you that it made me nauseous when I made my way down to the park to see it (and record the videos included in this post) in person. And as plenty of other Disneyland enthusiasts have already pointed out, it absolutely wrecks the established narrative of the attraction as well. Disregarding the justifiable hatred I've seen lobbed at the sub-par projection effects used to bring the new Audio-Animatronic figure's face to "life," the very idea that an animatronic making off-putting grunting noises belonged on that mountain of treasure is wrong-headed and misguided in more ways than I can count. That scene worked because it was still, and because the existing skeleton's solitary appearance was so impactful. To put it bluntly, I'm honestly dumbfounded that anyone at Walt Disney Imagineering thought this was a good idea. In no uncertain terms, stealing a phrase I once saw by a good friend with similar sensibilities, I consider this an act of cultural vandalism imposed upon a piece of art that is/was sacred to me.

This is change for change's sake. This is an emblematic distillation of everything that fans have been complaining about in regards to the direction that the Disney Parks have been heading in recent years... some of which I have agreed with, others aspects of which I have previously rolled my eyes at. But I get it now. I feel the pain in my very soul that other fans have felt before, and I unfairly dismissed, because this is a bridge too far for me on a personal level. Like I said at the top, one of my favorite things in the world has been taken away from me, and that's going to hurt for a long while. Partnered with the recent disheartening announcement that Imagineering will be using generative AI to make the development of attractions go faster (laughably as though anyone ever thought speed was the issue, and not the amount of care and craft that went into each project), this has gone a long way toward shattering my faith in the future of Disney Parks. I don't think I will ever outgrow the ideal that these theme parks once stood for, but it has become evident that I am too old for what the current leadership at The Walt Disney Company believes the parks should be. So while I used to call Disneyland my favorite place in the world, a place that I had the privilege to visit once or twice a week as part of my job-- a job that I have always considered myself extremely lucky to have, by the way-- I suspect that for the time being I'll just think of it as a place I sometimes go to for work. And that makes me very sad indeed. For now, and until the powers that be at WDI and Disneyland Resort come to their senses, listen to public outcry, and reverse this travesty, that new Audio-Animatronic figure will act as a metaphor for the state of the company (instead of the more literal pirate greed that it once represented): a lone figure, sitting atop a pile of cursed money, struggling to hold on to its last vestiges of life.