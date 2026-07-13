Photos: Big Boi Lumpia Brings Delicious Flavors to Downtown Disney
Now open daily at Disneyland Resort!
Big Boi Lumpia at Downtown Disney is now open, and Laughing Place had a chance to check out the delicious new food offering.
What’s Happening:
- On July 3rd, Big Boi Lumpia brought the delicious Filipino dish to Downtown Disney.
- Bringing in traditional lumpia as well as variations of the classic treat, guests can enjoy both savory and sweet options of the crispy snack.
- Located just outside the esplanade in front of the parking tram turn around, Big Boi Lumpia is a great place to grab a treat when park hopping.
- Their Chef Barb’s Famous Pork Lumpia and their sweet varieties, apple pie, ube, and peach mango, all look incredible!
- Look at how delicious this big bois look!
- For those looking to enjoy some delicious lumpia at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
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- Streaming Tribute Concert Announced for Late Disneyland Piano Player Johnny Hodges
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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