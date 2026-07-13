Photos: Big Boi Lumpia Brings Delicious Flavors to Downtown Disney

Now open daily at Disneyland Resort!
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Big Boi Lumpia at Downtown Disney is now open, and Laughing Place had a chance to check out the delicious new food offering. 

What’s Happening:

  • On July 3rd, Big Boi Lumpia brought the delicious Filipino dish to Downtown Disney. 
  • Bringing in traditional lumpia as well as variations of the classic treat, guests can enjoy both savory and sweet options of the crispy snack. 
  • Located just outside the esplanade in front of the parking tram turn around, Big Boi Lumpia is a great place to grab a treat when park hopping. 
  • Their Chef Barb’s Famous Pork Lumpia and their sweet varieties, apple pie, ube, and peach mango, all look incredible!

  • Look at how delicious this big bois look!

  • For those looking to enjoy some delicious lumpia at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino