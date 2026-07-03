Big Boi Lumpia Officially Opens New Cart in Downtown Disney
Guests can now enjoy crispy sweet and savory lumpia, refreshing juices, and more at the newest Downtown Disney food location.
The wait is over for lumpia lovers visiting the Disneyland Resort. Big Boi Lumpia has officially opened its brand-new cart in Downtown Disney, giving guests another delicious reason to stop by for a quick bite during their Disney day.
What’s Happening:
- Known for serving crispy, flavor-packed Filipino-inspired lumpia, the new location is now welcoming guests with a menu featuring both savory and sweet varieties, refreshing beverages, and more.
- The opening marks an exciting addition to Downtown Disney's growing lineup of diverse dining options, offering visitors a convenient spot to grab freshly prepared lumpia while exploring the shopping, entertainment, and dining district.
- Guests can choose from a variety of signature lumpia flavors, ranging from traditional savory options to unique sweet creations, all wrapped in a perfectly crisp shell. Whether you're looking for a satisfying snack or a shareable treat, the menu offers something for every palate.
- In addition to its signature lumpia, the cart also serves refreshing juices and other beverages, making it an ideal stop to cool off during a day at the Disneyland Resort.
- Big Boi Lumpia has quickly built a loyal following thanks to its creative takes on the beloved Filipino staple, and its arrival at Downtown Disney brings another locally inspired food offering to the resort. The new cart joins an ever-expanding collection of dining experiences that showcase a variety of cuisines and flavors for guests to discover.
- Whether you're a longtime fan or trying lumpia for the very first time, the new Downtown Disney location offers an easy way to experience one of Southern California's favorite handheld snacks while visiting the Disneyland Resort.
- Big Boi Lumpia's new cart is now open in the Downtown Disney District!
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