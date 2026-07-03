Photos: Disneyland Debuts New Magic Key Scavenger Hunt, Sending Guests Around the Park Exploring Clues

This fun activity will take you through each land in the park.

This past week Disneyland debuted a complimentary new interactive activity for Magic Key holders: a scavenger hunt involving stickers, clues, and a map of Walt Disney's original Magic Kingdom. Yesterday I took some time to go through the entire hunt, and below are photos of my experience along with the solutions (SPOILER ALERT) to all of the puzzles.

First up, Magic Key holders should visit the Disney Gallery behind the Disneyana shop in Town Square to pick up their complimentary sticker sheet and double-sided map for the scavenger hunt. A nice-looking frame for the map is also available for purchase for $70.00.

Here's a closer look at both sides of the map, complete with clues, and the sticker sheet. The images on each sticker are probably overly helpful in solving the clues, but let's remember that this activity is designed with children and families in mind.

Final SPOILER ALERT: What follows are solutions to all of the clues, although again none of them are terribly difficult to decipher.

ADVENTURELAND

"Find where the birds sing words." - Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

"Experience the '8th Wonder of the World' on this opening-day attraction." - The "Back Side of Water" on the world-famous Jungle Cruise

NEW ORLEANS SQUARE

"Listen closely for these pipes groaning a familiar tune." - The pipe organ in The Haunted Mansion

BAYOU COUNTRY

"Find this human-powered attraction with views of Bayou Country." - Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE

"Track down the Mandalorian's adorably small partner." - Grogu

"Find the tracks left by Anakin and Luke's co-pilot." - R2-D2's tracks outside of Droid Depot

FRONTIERLAND

"Cruise along the Rivers of America while aboard this opening-day attraction." - Mark Twain Riverboat

FANTASYLAND

"Celebrate your 'un-birthday' on this opening-day attraction." - Mad Tea Party

"This attraction is celebrating 60 years." - "it's a small world"

MICKEY'S TOONTOWN

"Find Jiminy Cricket within CenTOONial Park." - On the "Shoulder Work Ahead" sign (actually next to CenTOONial Park)

"Find some 'pop'-ular versions of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck inside El CapiTOON Theater." - Popcorn machine behind concession stand

TOMORROWLAND

"Drive along a scenic miniature motorway on this opening-day attraction." - Autopia

"Find the only place you can see dinosaurs in Disneyland Park." - Primeval World diorama along the Disneyland Railroad track (currently under refurbishment)

MAIN STREET, U.S.A.

"Locate a lone lamp behind one of the windows on Main Street." - Walt Disney's apartment above the Disneyland Fire Dept.

Unfortunately there is no additional prize for completing this scavenger hunt, but I would call it a nice way for Magic Key holder families to explore Disneyland.