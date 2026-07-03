Disneyland Resort Celebrates Historic Milestone by Welcoming Honorary One Billionth Guest

An Arizona family celebrating an 8th birthday received the surprise of a lifetime during Disneyland Resort's 70th Anniversary Celebration, complete with a VIP day and special ceremony on Main Street, U.S.A.

As Disneyland Resort continues celebrating 70 years of creating happiness, the resort reached an incredible milestone that few destinations around the world can claim. Today, Disneyland Park officially welcomed its honorary one billionth guest, marking another unforgettable chapter in the history of The Happiest Place on Earth.

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The milestone was celebrated in true Disney fashion, complete with a surprise ceremony on Main Street, U.S.A., beloved Disney characters, and a once-in-a-lifetime day filled with magical experiences for one very lucky family.

The honorary one billionth guest was Andres Robles, who happened to be celebrating his eighth birthday during his family's visit to Disneyland Resort. Andres, along with his parents, Alejandra and Jose Robles of Arizona, had no idea they were about to become part of Disney history.

Joined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on the Main Street, U.S.A. Train Station platform, the Robles family participated in a special ceremony commemorating the milestone. Together, they unveiled an updated population sign at the entrance to Disneyland Park that now proudly reads: "Population: 1,000,000,000."

The moment served as both a celebration of the family and the countless guests who have visited Disneyland since it first opened its gates in 1955.

Following the ceremony, the Robles family was treated to an unforgettable VIP experience across the Disneyland Resort.

Their special day included a private VIP Tour Guide, a rare tour of Walt Disney's private apartment above the Main Street Fire Station, a flight aboard the recently returned Soarin' Across America at Disney California Adventure, and additional exclusive experiences and magical surprises throughout the day

For Andres, his birthday quickly became one he'll likely remember for the rest of his life.

The milestone comes during Disneyland Resort's ongoing 70th Anniversary Celebration, honoring the park's opening on July 17, 1955, when Walt Disney welcomed the first guests through the gates of his revolutionary family park.

More than seven decades later, Disneyland remains a place where families from around the world gather to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, and countless once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Originally envisioned by Walt Disney as "a family park where parents and children could have fun—together," Disneyland forever changed the entertainment industry by creating the modern theme park experience. Through immersive storytelling, groundbreaking attractions, and carefully crafted environments, Disneyland became the blueprint for Disney parks around the globe.

Since opening as a single theme park in Anaheim, Disneyland Resort has expanded into a world-class vacation destination featuring two theme parks, three Disney-owned hotels, and the Downtown Disney District.

The resort's influence extends far beyond Southern California, inspiring Disney destinations around the world while continually introducing new technologies, attractions, and immersive experiences for future generations of guests.

"Welcoming our one billionth guest is a remarkable milestone for Disneyland Resort and a testament to the generations of guests who have made this special place part of their lives," said Jill Estorino, President of Disneyland Resort. "For more than 70 years, Walt's original park has been a timeless symbol of Disney storytelling, where memories are made and shared, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward for guests today and for generations to come."

The milestone also reflects Walt Disney's enduring vision for the park. As he famously said: "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world."

More than 70 years after opening day, that philosophy continues to shape Disneyland Resort as it looks ahead to welcoming its next billion guests.

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