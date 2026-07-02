Disney Parks Christmas: New Icon Ornaments Arriving Soon from Disney Store

Check them out when they release early next week.

Bring the magic of the Disney Parks to your Christmas decor this season with a new line of ornaments from Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

There’s never a wrong time to start planning for the holidays, I mean it's dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year” for a reason!

For Disney Parks lovers who want to bring some of their magical memories to their Christmas trees, Disney Store has the perfect products for you!

Revealed on X earlier today, Disney Store will be releasing a whole series of ornaments inspired by Disney Parks icons.

Of course, the iconic Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castles are represented in the collection, but fans will also find other icons, like Expedition Everest, Spaceship Earth, and a Tower of Terror Bellhop Hat to represent their favorite parks.

Other designs also include a Jungle Cruise boat, a Mickey Waffle, and a Disney Parks shopping bag that they can round out their collection with.

The entire collection is set to drop on Disney Store beginning July 6th!

Check out the full social video of the reveal below.

Build a Disney Parks destination in your own castle! New attraction ornaments arrive on July 6. pic.twitter.com/lke1cdiJG4 — Disney Store (@disneystore) July 2, 2026

Halfway to the Holidays:

Walt Disney World is one of the best places to spend the holiday season!

With limited-time entertainment, decor, seasonal treats, and ride overlays, you won’t wanna miss out on all the seasonal greetings happening at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Late last month, we got our first look at this year’s dates and returning experiences, so check it out!

For those looking for help planning their holiday adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disney Parks:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning





