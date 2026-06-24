Walt Disney World Announces 2026 Holiday Season Dates and Returning Festive Experiences

Holiday celebrations return November 13 with seasonal offerings across all four parks.

There's nothing quite like the holidays at Walt Disney World. From twinkling lights on Main Street, U.S.A. and festive ride overlays to seasonal treats and special entertainment, the resort transforms into a winter wonderland unlike anywhere else, even in the Florida sunshine!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World's 2026 holiday celebration will run from November 13, 2026, through January 6, 2027, bringing nearly two months of Christmas cheer to all four theme parks, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. The announcement also confirms that the popular EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return from November 27 through December 30, 2026, once again beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

At Magic Kingdom, guests can expect the return of beloved seasonal experiences including the "Frozen Holiday Surprise" castle lighting ceremony, where Elsa transforms Cinderella Castle into a shimmering ice palace alongside Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and a flurry of snowgies.

The festive atmosphere continues throughout the park with holiday décor, seasonal entertainment, and the return of the fan-favorite Jingle Cruise, which gives Jungle Cruise a holiday-themed makeover complete with seasonal jokes and decorations.

Over at EPCOT, the International Festival of the Holidays will once again celebrate traditions from around the world. Holiday Storytellers throughout World Showcase will share cultural traditions and seasonal legends, while Santa Claus makes appearances around the park. Returning favorites include the Candlelight Processional, Voices of Liberty Dickens Carolers, JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season, Holiday Kitchens, the Holiday Cookie Stroll, and Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition scavenger hunt.

Guests will also be able to experience the Gingerbread Spaceship Earth display and countdown celebration presented by Citizen, along with the festive Glimmering Greenhouses overlay on Living with the Land. Spaceship Earth itself will once again light up nightly with dazzling holiday-inspired displays.

Disney's Hollywood Studios will continue its tradition of blending Christmas charm with Hollywood glamour. Sunset Seasons Greetings will return to project festive scenes onto the Hollywood Tower Hotel, while "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" will feature a special holiday finale.

Guests can also find Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear dressed in festive attire in Toy Story Land and enjoy holiday character dining experiences like Minnie's Holiday Dine at Hollywood & Vine.

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, guests can encounter the Merry Menagerie, featuring artisan-crafted animal puppets roaming Discovery Island. The Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition will once again illuminate the park each evening with seasonal projections and music, while Mickey and Minnie Mouse greet guests in their holiday adventurer outfits at Adventurers Outpost.

Outside the parks, Disney Springs will once again become a festive shopping and entertainment destination. Guests can enjoy the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, snowfall in Town Center, holiday entertainment, and seasonal offerings at locations like Jock Lindsey's Holiday Bar. Santa Claus will also make appearances throughout Disney Springs and the theme parks leading up to Christmas Eve.

The holiday spirit extends to Disney Resort hotels as well, where elaborate decorations, themed treats, and seasonal displays create festive atmospheres throughout the property. Whether guests prefer the tropical holiday charm of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort or the classic elegance of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, there will be plenty of opportunities to soak in the seasonal magic.

Disney also announced several new vacation offers for the holiday season. Eligible Disney+ subscribers can receive a free Park Hopper upgrade and save up to 25% on select room-and-ticket packages, while Annual Passholders and Florida residents will have access to additional discounts on resort stays.

With holiday dates now confirmed and beloved seasonal traditions returning across the resort, Disney fans can officially begin counting down to Christmas at Walt Disney World. From festive entertainment and holiday food to sparkling decorations and special events, the 2026 holiday season promises to be another unforgettable celebration for guests of all ages.

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