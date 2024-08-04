A Highly Desirable Sipper Is Materializing At Disneyland In The Coming Days

When hinges creak in doorless chambers, and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls – that just means you’re in the extended portion of what will likely be a lengthy queue for this new sipper coming to Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Starting on August 8th guests visiting Disneyland will be able to get their hands on what is sure to become a highly sought after souvenir sipper.

Featuring the iconic Hatbox Ghost from the classic Disneyland attraction, The Haunted Mansion

Plus, it even features new haunting sounds, and what appears to be a light-up hatbox, all to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the original Disneyland attraction.

Fans have also been quick to point out the strap for the sipper as one of their favorite parts of the new souvenir item, which has only been announced for Disneyland at this time, though Walt Disney World

The lore of the Hatbox Ghost runs deep, appropriate given how many fans have latched onto the character, who was adapted into the recent Haunted Mansion film.

Located formerly in the ride's attic scene, the figure is described as "an elderly [male] ghost in a cloak and top hat, leaning on a cane with a wavering hand and clutching a hatbox in the other." Though the character did appear, his removal was so quick it became a legend that took on a cult-classic level story and fandom, and after 45 years of absence, the character was returned to the attraction in 2015 as part of Disneyland's 60th anniversary Diamond Celebration.