Disney California Adventure's Carnival Games at Pixar Pier Have Received A Much Needed Glow Up

An old part of DCA is looking like new.
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The carnival games of Pixar Pier have received a little love and are looking great.

What's Happening:

  • Laughing Place's Eric Goldman recently strolled through Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure and discovered that the carnival games that line the boardwalk, while they may not be the biggest draws for guests, aren't be ignored.
  • The games are a bit shinier than they have been. The backdrops have been updated, repainted, and targets have been replaced. Check it out:
    • Bullseye Stallion Stampede

  • Wall-E Space Race

  • La Luna Star Catcher

  • Heimlich's Candy Corn Toss

  • Everything is looking quite nice and the update will likely mean more attention from guests who are making their way through the Pier area.

More Disney California Adventure News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman