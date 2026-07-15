Disney California Adventure's Carnival Games at Pixar Pier Have Received A Much Needed Glow Up
An old part of DCA is looking like new.
The carnival games of Pixar Pier have received a little love and are looking great.
What's Happening:
- Laughing Place's Eric Goldman recently strolled through Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure and discovered that the carnival games that line the boardwalk, while they may not be the biggest draws for guests, aren't be ignored.
- The games are a bit shinier than they have been. The backdrops have been updated, repainted, and targets have been replaced. Check it out:
- Bullseye Stallion Stampede
- Wall-E Space Race
- La Luna Star Catcher
- Heimlich's Candy Corn Toss
- Everything is looking quite nice and the update will likely mean more attention from guests who are making their way through the Pier area.
More Disney California Adventure News:
- Disney California Adventure has begun to tease which characters will appear at this year's Oogie Boogie Bash.
- The Iconic Pixar Pal-A-Round is getting its own keepsake ornament.
- DCA's Avengers Campus expansion hit a new milestone as the Cast Members who will be managing testing of the new attractions were recently informed.
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